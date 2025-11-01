Notebook from Celtics NBA Cup Win over the 76ers in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Nightmares from the Celtics’ opening night loss to the 76ers returned as Philadelphia erased more than half of Boston’s 24-point second quarter lead before halftime. The Celtics committed three and-one fouls, turned the ball over and allowed the Sixers to race past them in transition in moments eerily reminiscent of opening night. By the halfway point of the third, Philadelphia tied the game on a 32-8 run.

Then, Payton Pritchard, whose early season shooting woes continued with a 1-for-9 night outside, grabbed an offensive rebound and fed Jaylen Brown for a go-ahead three. He stole the ball from Joel Embiid in the post on a sequence that ended with a Brown put-back. The Celtics never trailed, holding off another Philadelphia rally to within 109-108 by stopping Embiid’s last-second like how the Sixers halted Pritchard on opening night before the buzzer.

The win marked a 1-0 start for Boston in NBA Cup group play that’ll also include Brooklyn, Detroit and Orlando across the next month. More importantly, the Celtics turned around following an 0-3 start to reach .500 and top-10 status on offense and defense.

Here are some takeaways from the night in Philly: