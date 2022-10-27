Now what for Patriots?

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick preview the Patriots Week 8 game vs the Jets and Mac Jones being named the starter vs New York.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

0:25 Mac named starter … but nothing definitive

11:06 Bears debacle

18:12 Play-calling for both Mac and Zappe

21:55 BSJ Film room: The different play-calling

28:53 Patriots Defense vs Bears

32:56 Patriots favored by 1.5 vs Jets

