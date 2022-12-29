Oddsmakers Believe Tom Brady and Josh McDaniels Will Reunite in Las Vegas

The Raiders made a major move on Wednesday, as head coach Josh McDaniels announced that they will be benching quarterback Derek Carr for the remainder of the season.

McDaniels said Carr understood the move and that the team will start their backup – former Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham for the teams final two games.

So what does this mean for the franchise out in Sin City moving forward? Well according to oddsmakers at BetOnline.ag, it means that Tom Brady is likely to be their quarterback next season. Here are the odds on who will be under center for Vegas in 2023:

Odds to be the Raiders QB, Week One 2023 (If Not Derek Carr)

Tom Brady +300

Jimmy Garoppolo +350

Anthony Richardson +500

CJ Stroud +650

Will Levis +700

Tom Brady (+300) and Josh McDaniels obviously have a great relationship with each other. They won countless Super Bowls together in New England and have enough of a rapport that this transition would end up being seamless. Plenty of marquee players would follow for the chance to play with Brady – so this pairing seems obvious.

The second most likely QB on the list in Jimmy Garoppolo (+350), who also worked with McDaniels in New England. Garoppolo’s days in San Francisco have been numbered for what feels like years now, and with Brock Purdy leading them now and Trey Lance waiting in the wings – it’s time for the 49ers to move off of him.

Vegas could also go into the draft for their next signal caller. Anthony Richardson (+500), CJ Stroud (+650), and Will Levis (+700), are the next three quarterbacks on BetOnline’s list to replace Carr next season. Stroud seems unlikely as he’s probably going to be a top-five pick, but Richardson or Levis could make sense as fundamental pieces to start anew.

Whoever is under center for the Raiders in 2023, it seems very unlikely to be Derek Carr at this point – and man, what a kick in the face it would be to Bill Belichick if Josh McDaniels and Tom Brady found even more success in the quarterback’s age-46 season.

