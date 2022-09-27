Oddsmakers Expect Bruins to Make Playoffs in Jim Montgomery’s First Season

As I continue trying to pave my way in the sports media industry, I’m starting to get a better feeling for the sports calendar and cycle – and I can’t figure out which time of year is my favorite yet.

We’re currently in the meat of the NFL season – and with NBA and NHL training camps starting to begin, this may take the cake as the best time to be a sports fan.

It’s an interesting time in Boston. The Patriots just lost their franchise quarterback to injury, the Ime Udoka saga with the Celtics feels like must-watch television, and the Red Sox continue to not be able to get out of their own way.

And then we have the Bruins.

Let’s start with the positives – Boston is likely to make the playoffs in 2022-2023 according to our exclusive wagering partners at BetOnline.ag. Here are the odds:

Bruins Odds to Make Playoffs

Yes -170

No +140

The Bruins fired head coach Bruce Cassidy in early June, citing that, “after taking some time to fully digest everything, [GM Don Sweeney] felt that the direction of [the] team for both this season and beyond would benefit from a new voice.”

They subsequently hired Jim Montgomery to be the 29th head coach in franchise history.

Montgomery was the head coach at the University of Denver from 2013-2018, winning a national championship in 2017, and was the Dallas Stars head coach from 2018-2019. He was fired at the beginning of the 2019 season for “a personal behavior issue,” and on January 3, 2020 – checked himself into rehab to deal with alcohol abuse.

By all accounts, Montgomery has cleaned up his act and is excited for a fresh start and chance to coach an original six franchise.

Boston will look to benefit from the return of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci in 2022. Bergeron was at the end of his contract last year and did not renew right away as he contemplated retirement, but he ultimately signed a one-year deal to return to the team on August 8th.

On the exact same day, longtime Bruin David Krecji also agreed to a one-year deal with the team as he returned from a year long sabbatical in the Czech Republic.

If Jeremy Swayman can keep it together between the pipes, the old heads can turn into their young selves, and Montgomery can hold the team accountable the way Bruce Cassidy did – then I too expect the Bruins to be a playoff team this coming season.

