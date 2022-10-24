Oddsmakers Expect Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers to Retire Before Next Season

It’s no secret that both the Buccaneers and Packers are struggling in 2022.

It’s also no secret that both of their quarterbacks contemplated retirement this past offseason – one of them even did so… for 40 days.

Now, with Tampa Bay and Green Bay holding 3-4 record through even weeks. The question is starting to pop up again. Will they retire after this season?

Our exclusive wagering partner at BetOnline.ag think it’s a resounding yes for both of them. Take a look:

Will Tom Brady Retire Before Week 1 of 2023?

Yes -500

No +300

Will Aaron Rodgers Retire Before Week 1 of 2023?

Yes -300

No +200

Tampa lost an embarrassing one on Sunday to the lowly lowly Panthers. Carolina – a team that just traded their best player, has already fired their coach, and is on their third string quarterback – beat Brady and the Bucs 24-3. Brady was meh, throwing for 290 yards, but he failed to get Tampa Bay in the endzone. Maybe he should focus more on getting his teammates ready instead of partying with his former owner in Manhattan…

Rodgers and the Packers performance was no different. They traveled to Landover, Maryland to face off against the Washington Commanders – who too were missing their starting quarterback… Washington won 23-21 and Rodgers threw for just 194 yards.

Ironically enough, I had them both winning in my NFC Week Seven Games to Watch:

Buccaneers (3-3) @ Panthers (1-5) – 1:00pm Odds Spread: Buccaneers -11 Total: 40 Moneyline: Buccaneers -505/Panthers +400 Storylines Tom Brady has been catching some serious heat this week after attending Robert Kraft’s wedding, screaming at his offensive lineman, and losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers all in the span of 48 hours. Rightfully so, I suppose, as the 45-year-old QB has been completely insufferable lately. Of course, he still has my respect as the greatest of all time and will probably use the hate to fuel his non-stop fire. Brady’s lucky, as he has the perfect opponent to play against when everyone is against you: the current Carolina Panthers. The Panthers are by far the worst team in the NFL and are likely to trade away multiple players before the trade deadline. They’re a mess. Prediction & Pick Brady and the Bucs bounce back in a big way on Sunday afternoon. It won’t matter if it’s Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, PJ Walker, or Jake Delhomme under center for Carolina. Bucs win big. Prediction: Buccaneers 28 – Panthers 10 Side: Buccaneers -11 Total: UNDER 40 Packers (3-3) @ Commanders (2-4) – 1:00pm Odds Spread: Packers -5.5 Total: 41.5 Moneyline: Packers -215/Commanders +185 Storylines Speaking of quarterbacks going through an elongated midlife crisis, the Packers lost last weekend. After losing to the Giants in London, they followed that up with a home loss vs. the Jets. Green Bay is now 3-3 and tied with the Falcons, Seahawks, and Rams for the last playoff spot in the NFC. It’s really been all downhill for this team ever since they traded Davante Adams this offseason. As for their opponent, the Commanders, they don’t have much to write home about either. Quarterback Carson Wentz broke his finger is last Thursday’s win vs. the Bears, so they’ll now resort to Taylor Heinicke to start for them this weekend. Prediction & Pick Heinicke is always fun watch, but I think the Commanders are the perfect “get right” opponent for Green Bay this weekend. Aaron Rodgers comes into Landover, MD with a vengeance, gets the win, covers the spread, and goes over the total on his own. Prediction: Packers 42 – Commanders 17 Side: Packers -5.5 Total: OVER 41.5

I think they’re both ready to call it quits, and frankly I think they both wish they did it prior to this season. Rodgers decided to come back and then the team traded his favorite target in Davante Adams, and Brady decided to come back and it resulted in a divorce.

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are two of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. They’ve each changed the game of football in their own way, are surefire Hall of Famers, and deserve all the credit they get.

Now it’s time for them to hang up the cleats.

