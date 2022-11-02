Oddsmakers Say Bill Belichick is Unlikely to Break Don Shula’s All-Time Wins Record

The Patriots win over the Jets on Sunday was much needed. After losing to the Bears on Monday Night Football the week prior, New England needed to get themselves back in the win column.
It was also a massive win for Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who surpassed legend George Halas for second all-time in career coaching wins. He and his now 325 wins sit behind only Don Shula, who has 347.
At age 70, Belichick’s coaching days are certainly numbered, but I assume he wants to stick around to break the record.
Oddsmakers, however, think this is very unlikely. Our exclusive wagering partners at BetOnline.ag posted a prop bet asking if he will surpass 325 wins in his career, and the odds are not in his favor:
Will Belichick Break Shula’s All-Time Wins Record?
Yes +500
No -800
Like I said, I think it’s clear he wants the record. He even alluded to adding them all up when it’s all said and done:
We can talk about that when it’s over, add them up at the end here. But it’s good to come down and win. Happy for our team, and appreciate all the great players that we’ve had that won those games… Had a couple of them in the locker room there, besides our players — guys like McCourty and Slater – Mayo, Troy Brown, those guys won a lot of games for us, for me. Really, those are team wins.
