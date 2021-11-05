Odell Beckham Jr. Released by the Browns, Could He End Up in New England? | BetOnline.ag

After what has been yet another tumultuous stay with an NFL franchise, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has officially been released by the Cleveland Browns.

NFL Networks Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported earlier this morning that the Browns and Beckham were in the process of reworking his contract. This is what held up the transaction over the several days.

An interesting tidbit from Rapoport explains that his base salary will be converted to a signing bonus. This will make his contract more claimable for salary cap strapped teams, adding yet another wrinkle to the saga.

Here are the betting odds for Beckham Jr’s next team, according to BetOnline.ag:

The Patriots are tied for fourth on BetOnline’s list with 5/1 (+500) odds to land the star. They have the 15th waiver claim priority, meaning almost half of the league would have to pass on Beckham before New England has a chance to act on it.

There has always been rumblings about Odell and New England – and although nothing is imminent, CLNS Media Patriots beat reporter Evan Lazar knows that Beckham is a fan of coach Belichick’s, and that the feeling is mutual.

Nothing at the moment. All I know is that Odell is a Belichick fan and the feeling is mutual. https://t.co/QS7hOR97PI — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) November 3, 2021

Beckham would add a legitimate piece to the Patriots wide receiving corp. Although New England’s pass catchers have been far better than they were in 2020, their room could definitely use some help. Odell would certainly bring that to the table and would help rookie Mac Jones continue to thrive.

Team’s have until 4pm on Friday to put in a claim for Beckham. Go get him, Patriots.

