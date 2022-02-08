Odell Beckham Jr. Says He Was “Close” to Signing with Patriots

LOS ANGELES, CA — Mike Petraglia is LIVE from downtown LA to discuss Rams Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s comments about the Patriots from Monday’s opening night.

Beckham said he was “Very. Very, very, very,” close to signing with the Patriots.

After Odell Beckham was cut by the Cleveland Browns this season he mentioned he talked with Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick over the phone.

“For a guy, coach like Bill Belichick, who I have admired for years and I’ve seen and just always was like, ‘Man, one day, I’m gonna play for Bill Belichick.’ For him to call me, to be able to just sit down on the phone with him and talk football, I mean, what more could you ask for?” Beckham said. “So, I was very close. That was one of the teams that was in there. But I felt like this (LA Rams} was home.”

The Bengals will play the Rams in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday February 13th at 6:30 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

