Odell Beckham Jr. to Patriots in Offseason? + OC Targets

Nick Quaglia and Marv Ezhan lock in for another week of the CLNS Media Patriots Roundtable. Brian Flores? Suing the league for good reason. He was given an interview when the Giants already knew who they were hiring. What will happen with this case? Plus, what should the Patriots do at receiver in 2022?

Show Topics:

Brian Flores suing NFL

Who we don’t want as the Pats Offensive coordinator

Odell Beckham Jr. to the Patriots this offseason?

