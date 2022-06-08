Offensive line change on Patriots Minicamp Day 1

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick discuss their observations from day one of Patriots minicamp on Tuesday.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn switch spots

4:48 Who should calls the Patriots offensive plays?

8:10 How good was Mac Jones on Day 1? 1

2:40 How does DeVante Parker look?

13:50 Impression of Tyquan Thornton

15:05 Cole Strange is feisty

18:20 Cornerbacks are being tossed into a hat

20:42 N’Keal Harry … was there