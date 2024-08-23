OFFENSE TAKEAWAYS from 2024 Patriots Training Camp

FOXBORO — Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick bring you their complete offense takeaways from the entirety of 2024 Patriots training camp. When will Drake Maye start at quarterback? Which wide receivers will play the majority of snaps? Has the offensive line finally been settled?

Jerod Mayo calls the combination of Layden Robinson and Mike Onwenu on the right side encouraging, noting the advantage of sandwiching a rookie between two veterans — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) August 23, 2024

