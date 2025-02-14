Offseason priorities for Patriots | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

In this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, the guys quickly react to the Jets reportedly releasing Aaron Rodgers, Matt Patricia becoming Ohio State’s new defensive coordinator, and Germaine Pratt requesting a trade from the Bengals.

They then dive into Pro Football Focus’s top free agent rankings and discuss potential targets for the Patriots. Finally, they revisit New England’s No. 4 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft and whether their approach has changed.

0:00 Intro

1:00 Red Sox Sign Alex Bregman

3:45 Jets to release Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

7:50 Matt Patricia reportedly set to become Ohio State DC

9:50 LB Germaine Pratt requests trade from Bengals

14:30 Film Takeaways from SB LIX

24:18 Thoughts on PFF’s top free agent rankings

32:50 Any further thoughts on Patriots’ No. 4 pick?

