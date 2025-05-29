OTA Recap: Shaky Day for Drake Maye + Rookies Make Impressions | Patriots Daily

On this episode of Patriots Daily, CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and Sports Illustrated’s Mike Kadlick report from the practice field at Gillette Stadium following the Patriots’ second open OTA session. They discuss a shaky day for rookie QB Drake Maye (despite no interceptions), Javon Baker’s early flashes and growing pains in the new offense, and which rookies are standing out early in the offseason program.

