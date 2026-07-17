Scotto: Other Teams in Jaylen Brown Trade Talks Thought they had Better Offers than Sixers

Bobby Manning welcomes Michael Scotto from Hoopshype to Celtics Daily to discuss what he heard during the Jaylen Brown trade saga and why some teams around the league were surprised about the package the Celtics received.

Scotto gave some insight inside the Jaylen Brown negotiations:

“The teams that were in it were surprised that their offers weren’t as good … some teams had players that could’ve made more sense, but not as much draft capital. Others were more draft…based.”

NEW Celtics Daily @ 11AM EST — @MikeAScotto goes inside the Jaylen negotiations: “The teams that were in it were surprised that their offers weren’t as good … some teams had players that could’ve made more sense, but not as much draft capital. Others were more draft…based.” pic.twitter.com/uXBQiwwbtg — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) July 14, 2026

WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/AGY4TuBUg9E

Celtics Daily on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 instantly in lineups when you play your first $5 lineup!