Out for a Late Jog? Top 5 Things You Should Know

Not everyone has the luxury of being able to exercise during the day. Don’t worry, though. We’ve got five excellent tips for all you danger-defying runners out there. It all starts with using a security app on your mobile phone, which can minimize some of the anxiety of running at night. Here are your options.

#1 Safety Apps for Evening Jogs

Picture this: you’re already distracted and/ or getting tired from running and you bump into a dangerous situation (mugging, assault, or worse). In a panic, you probably won’t be able to call the emergency line. And if it’s late, there won’t be many passers-by to jump in to stop an assault.

Using a security app that automates the emergency call can quite literally save your life. Follow the link at the beginning of the article, and you’ll find apps that:

Use GPS tracking so friends, partners, or family can check on you in case you unwillingly deviate from your regular jogging route.

Trigger fake phone calls to get out of unwanted conversations with creepy strangers (at a stoplight, on public transport, etc.)

Send SOS messages that include your GPS location to emergency contacts, through touch, voice, or even single-scream activation.

Some apps even integrate audio and video feeds when you sound the alarm, so your contacts are fully aware of your situation.

Notify your circles that you’ve arrived at your destination (say, the gym or safely at home).

Having a literal panic button will let you focus on keeping in shape instead of keeping an eye over your shoulder. Ideally, you wouldn’t need to resort to the panic button at all. Here’s what you can do to prevent any uncomfortable scenarios.

#2 Avoid Dark, Unfamiliar Areas

It’s easy to get distracted on a run and end up in a dark alleyway somewhere, especially if you’re the type of runner that likes to switch things up in-between sessions. Planning out your jogging route in advance can keep you on track through safe, well-lit areas, where attacks are less likely to happen.

Keep in mind that criminals aren’t the only danger when jogging at night. If the areas you run through see a lot of traffic, it’s worth investing in some reflective clothing so drivers can spot you more easily. You might also want to run against traffic if there are no pedestrian lanes available. Why? Easy – it’s so you can see the incoming cars and react accordingly.

#3 Lose the Headphones

We get it. You can’t run without that well-needed second wind from that drum & bass album you’ve been listening to since high school. Music can be a great motivator and get you pumped up when you’re on that last stretch. You’re almost there!

However, it can also distract you from any dangers lurking around the corners. Not only will you be an easy target for any creeps trying to sneak up on you, but you might also mute out traffic sounds. Even if you’re running against traffic as recommended above, you never know when a car on the other lane might lose control. In those scenarios, hearing the incoming danger can be a lifesaver.

At the very least, take one earbud out or turn the volume low so you’re still aware of your surroundings

#4 Keep Your ID on You

In case of any unforeseen accidents – such as collapsing due to fatigue, a medical condition, or injury – it’s important to keep an ID on you. Want to be thorough? Include details about any health issues, allergies, blood type, and emergency contact information – preferably someone who will readily answer despite the late hour.

There are plenty of runner ID options to choose from, including wristband IDs, shoe tags, wallet cards, even health apps where you can keep medical details useful in emergencies. Whatever you go with, it’ll definitely come in handy.

#5 Join a Running Group

Jogging with a friend is way safer than going at it all by yourself. Not only that, but it can also keep you motivated. However, it can be pretty difficult to find a running buddy if your schedule is only free late in the evening. If none of your friends are up for it, you can always find:

Community-based running clubs

Facebook or other social media groups

Running specialty stores

Charity training programs

And plenty of other locations where you can find people that share your passion for running (or just want to get in shape). Finally, you may also find willing runners at local gyms, especially if the sight of a treadmill gives them the shivers.