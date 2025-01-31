Ozzy Trapilo: “It’s Hard Not to Adore the Patriots.” | Taylor Kyles 1-on-1 at Day 2 of Senior Bowl

MOBILE, AL — CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles goes 1-on-1 with Boston College offensive lineman Ozzy Trapilo, who shared his thoughts on potentially playing for the Patriots:

“Growing up in Massachusetts, it’s hard not to adore the Patriots. … my whole family lives in Massachusetts … staying in New England would be special for sure.”

