REACTION: Pacers Stun Celtics from Beyond the Arc

The Celtics went into Indiana on the 2nd night of a back-to-back to take on the new-look Pacers. The Pacers had gone through serious changes at the trade deadline, with new addition Tyrese Haliburton leading the charge. Boston struggled to hit shots from deep, which unfortunately was not the same case for Indiana as they shot 51.5% from three on the night. The Pacers were led by Oshae Brissett’s career performance, as the young wing notched 27 PTS on 9-14 FG (6-9 3P). Bobby Manning and John Zannis of The Garden Report give their initial reactions to the loss and what it means for the Celtics moving forward.

