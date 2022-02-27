Pacers Catch Fire From Deep, Stun Celtics 128-107

The Celtics continue their road trip as they stop by Indiana to take on the Pacers. Unfortunately for the Celtics, they happened to catch the Pacers on a good night, as Indiana shot 51.5% from deep as they beat Boston 128-107 on Sunday night.

“We didn’t come out as physical as we wanted to,” said Udoka, “What we showed at halftime was the lack of physicality.”

Jaylen Brown didn’t mince words about a missed call on Goga Bitadze that led to an altercation after. “That’s a big dude and he was trying to put something behind that, send a message. So that’s why I was upset. You can’t miss a call like that,” said Brown after the game and still angry at the referees. “Officiating got me that tech.” Brown was given a technical foul for the altercation following.

Ultimately, Brown doesn’t want to let the loss bother him or his teammates, and he said “We’ll get it back. No reason to sulk; no reason to complain.”

Join the Celtics Postgame Show as Bobby Manning and host John Zannis break it all down.

