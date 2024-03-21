Packers beat writer explains Patriots rebuild

In this episode, Greg Bedard is joined by Tom Silverstein to discuss the New England Patriots’ rebuild from a Green Bay Packers perspective. They explore Eliot Wolf’s background and readiness for a significant role, why he lost out to Brian Gutekunst for the Packers’ GM position, and the contributions of coaches like Alonzo Highsmith, Alex Van Pelt, Ben McAdoo, and Jerry Montgomery. They draw parallels between the Packers’ rebuild in the early 1990s and the current state of the Patriots, discussing the “Wolf way” of team-building, attitudes toward free agency and the draft, and what Patriots fans can expect in the coming offseasons.

