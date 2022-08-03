Padres Land Juan Soto, Josh Bell – Updated MLB World Series Betting Odds Post-Trade Deadline

The MLB trade deadline officially came to a close on Tuesday evening, and boy was it a doozy.

The biggest move of the day? The San Diego Padres traded for Juan Soto and Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals – sending 1B Luke Voit, LHP Mackenzie Gore, OF Robert Hassell III, SS C.J. Abrams, OF James Wood, and RHP Jarlin Susana to the Nation’s capital in return.

The move pushed the Padres way up BetOnline.ag’s board. They now have the fifth shortest odds to win the World Series according to our exclusive betting partners. Here are their top 10:

Odds to Win 2022 World Series

Los Angeles Dodgers +350

New York Yankees +350

Houston Astros +525

New York Mets +700

San Diego Padres +750

Atlanta Braves +1200

Toronto Blue Jays +1600

Milwaukee Brewers +2800

Seattle Mariners +2800

Here’s a look at some of the moves made by team’s prior to Tuesday’s deadline:

Boston Red Sox

Acquired: 1B Eric Hosmer, OF Tommy Pham, C Reese McGuire

New York Yankees

Acquired: P Frankie Montas, P Lou Trevino, P Scott Effross, OF Andrew Benintendi

Los Angeles Dodgers

Acquired: OF Joey Gallo

San Diego Padres

Acquired: P Josh Hader, OF Juan Soto, 1B Josh Bell

Seattle Mariners

Acquired: P Luis Castillo

Houston Astros

Acquired: UTL Trey Mancini, C Christian Vasquez

St. Louis Cardinals

Acquired: P Jake Odorizzi, P Jordan Montgomery

My World Series Pick(s):

I originally bet the Dodgers at +600 before the season, and I still think they’re the most well-rounded team in baseball. However – with the move the Padres made at the deadline bringing in Josh Hader, Juan Soto, and Josh Bell – I couldn’t resist taking them at +1800 when I had the chance.

Now that the odds have shifted, I still like them a lot at +750. That team is legit. Let’s hope for a Los Angeles vs. San Diego NLCS.

