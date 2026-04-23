Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd & Inside Dallas Wings Training Camp with Grant Afseth

WNBA reporter Noa Dalzell brings on Dallas Wings reporter Grant Afseth to discuss how the Wings’ training camp has been going and discuss what to make of the Wings’ free agency and draft decisions. Plus, assessing what a Paige Bueckers – Azzi Fudd – Arike Ogunbowale backcourt can look like.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Welcome, Grant! Covering the Wings this season

01:25 What is Dallas trying to build?

03:54 Why Dallas took Fudd at no. 1

11:01 PrizePicks

12:38 What will the starting lineup look like?

14:46 Is this a playoff team? Contender?

18:10 Day-to-day Wings coverage

19:50 Wings’ national TV schedule

21:01 Thanks for watching!

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