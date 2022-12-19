Panic Meter: Are You Worried about the Celtics?

The Celtics have now lost 4 out of their last 5 games. CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon discuss where they sit on the panic meter and how worried they are about Boston’s recent struggles.

