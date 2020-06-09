Pat Kraft Sounds Like The Perfect Fit To Make Boston College Athletics Relevant Again in Boston

It takes a special person to embrace the challenge of running a college athletics department in a city that has thrived on its pro sports teams for over two decades.

It takes an even bigger person to take that on during these times of uncertainty and civil unrest, both of which threaten to attack and forever change our sports culture and institutions. In the last several months, college presidents and long-time athletic directors from across the nation have projected “near-catastrophic” impacts from the loss of revenue due to the COVID-19 shutdown of college sports.

But with the smile of a man who is more than ready to step into the fire that is Athletics Director at Boston College, Patrick Kraft met the media for the first time Monday via a Zoom call and provided a much-needed message of hope and optimism for the job he accepted last week.

Speaking from his Temple University office in Philadelphia, Kraft outlined his plan to engage alumni and a young fan base in Boston, two critical elements he firmly believes will carry him through the first two critical years of his job, which begins July 1.

“I’m Philadelphia and it’s very similar,” Kraft said. “It’s (Philadelphia) Eagles all the time. You have to find ways to engage; you have to get your message out. You have to tell your own story. You have to communicate. This is everybody. Coaches are critical to this now. There is no magic bullet. I just they’re just not like all of a sudden going to flip the switch. But what you do is you engage your alumni, first. Then we’ve got to get the younger fans in Boston to understand what Boston College has (and) engaged them at a younger age.

“Let them be part of the process so they grow up wanting to go to BC, wanting to be a part of the BC family and culture going to games now. I know it’s Title Town. And I also look at it as a real positive. You all know sports; you appreciate sports and so winning doesn’t cure all but winning does help.”

As director of intercollegiate athletics at Temple, Kraft directed a $59 million budget, a department of 180 employees, and 500 student-athletes in 19 sports that compete in the American Athletics Conference, the Big East Conference, and the ECAC. He was responsible for all facets of athletics administration, including academics, NCAA Title IX compliance, diversity, finances, and athletics, and led the hiring of new head coaches in football, men’s basketball and men’s and women’s soccer and field hockey.

Temple sports accomplishments during his tenure included a 2016 AAC football championship, five-straight bowl appearances for the first time in school history, a 2015-2016 Men’s basketball AAC regular season championship, and the first NCAA Tournament appearance for women’s basketball in five years.

Kraft also led an effort to improve student-athlete classroom performance that resulted in a 2018-2019 NCAA Academic Performance Rate of 993, fourth among Division I FBS institutions, followed by a school record 90 percent Graduation Success Rate for 2019. He led planning and fundraising efforts for more than $55 million in construction and renovation projects, including the Temple Sports Complex for men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey, lacrosse, and track and field, enhancements to locker room facilities for all 19 sports, an all student-athlete lounge, multiple student-athlete nutrition centers, and updated practice facilities for several sports.

A successful fundraiser, Kraft set records for the annual fund for five straight years, while consistently enhancing revenues from ticket sales.

But forget all that, Kraft is first and foremost a salesman for Boston College, taking over for Martin Jarmond, who left last month to take over the troubled UCLA athletics department. Kraft had to sell his commitment to BC president Father William Leahy and the committee to gain the job. Now, his sales job gets even tougher: the Boston sports fan.

“The values of Boston College are in alignment that how I live my life and how I approach my job. So, BC Nation, I promise you this we will continue to graduate young men and women who will go on to change the world. We will maintain our success in the classroom. We will give back to the Greater Boston Community. We will outwork every program in the country, and it will start with me and it will go all the way down to the interns and student-athletes.

“We will be Champions, and we will not allow excuses to get in our way. We will represent BC with pride. We will compete in everything. We do we will strive for excellence at all time. It is our time Boston College. We are BC though Eagles and thank you so much for this opportunity. I appreciate each and every one of you and thank you for already welcoming us.”

Simply put, Father Leahy and the search committee could not have come up with a better choice if it were handed down from the heavens.

“We have to also look in the mirror and see what have we done to help and to engage our people,” Kraft said. “Look at Temple football, (it) was a was a blip on the radar, was nothing. Then, all of a sudden, you beat Penn State and you get on College GameDay and all of a sudden people’s attention rise. It’s not easy. It’s going to be a process. But I actually think there’s advantages to it because people understand the world supports and what this is big-time college athletics now, it’s the ACC.”

Kraft, who has been credited with transforming Temple’s athletics program through new coaching hires, investments in facilities, and a focus on student-athlete welfare and improved classroom performance, succeeds Martin Jarmond, who was named the director of athletics at UCLA in May.

“Martin did a great job and it’s keeping that momentum going,” Kraft said. “I like to treat fundraisers (the same way) I treat people: Be transparent and communicate with them. Here’s what we need. Here’s how we’re going to do it. Here’s how we have to go and compete against. You know, all these schools in the country. If we want to get there. I need your help to do this and if they understand and appreciate that, they’ll get it through the COVID.

“We’re going to break records in fundraising because people really understand the need for us right now. So that’s really at the core. It’s relationships and communicating being very transparent.”

But it’s what Kraft did off the field that is perhaps most relevant now. He implemented unique and far-reaching mental health initiatives to help student-athletes handle all of the pressure and responsibility associated with sports and academics. Throw COVID and civil unrest into the mix, and mental health support is not just an option now, it’s essential. And that’s something I asked Kraft about Monday.

“I will tell you this, that the mental health piece is the biggest and most important thing we all in academia – and really everywhere – have to deal with,” Kraft told me. “I was shocked when I started to really when we first got (to Temple) how critical this need was. I will tell you that will be one of the very first things I dive into probably but well before July 1. Where are we? What support system do we have? How can we work with the university to help? We’re all feeling it. You know, it’s a different time. So that is paramount to the success.

“It goes back to cura personalis – understanding and being the best person not the whole person. If our athletes are good in mind, body and spirit, they will succeed. I can’t tell you how important the mental health aspect is. And I’ll be honest, it’s not about, ‘I gotta hit that putt or I’ve got to (throw) strike three.’ It’s not about the performance side. It’s about living every single day.

“How do I deal with the stresses and the anxieties because what the athletes go through now (compared to) what I had 20 some years ago. I mean, my world was easy. We didn’t have cell phones and the social media and everything. So, it is the number one thing we have to focus on and make sure that we are there for them when they stumble, when they’re concerned.”

Kraft insists his wife Betsy and his two children, Annabelle and Joseph have already made the transition to becoming Eagles through and through.

“I want everyone to understand they are already ready for the fall,” Kraft said. “They have their gear picked out. They’re excited to me Baldwin and anybody else on campus. So, they’ve very, very fired up about that. So that’s good. My family is all in on BC.”