Patrice Bergeron Gets Number Retired, Bruins Make a Trade | Poke the Bear

In this episode of Poke The Bear, Conor and Evan talk Patrice Bergeron’s No. 37 retirement, the Bruins dealing away Andre Gasseau’s rights, and Boston’s willingness for blockbuster deals.
0:00 – Intro
1:07 – Bergeron Number Retirement Announcement Prank
2:58 – Reactions to the Surprise Announcement
4:10 – Why the Timing Made Sense
4:28 – What’s Next for Bergeron’s Career?
8:00 – Bergeron’s Role Working with Current Players
9:04 – Building a Culture with Bruins Legends
12:07 – Comparing to the Red Sox’s Front Office Struggles
13:17 – Internal Hires vs. Outside Hires for Coaching Roles
14:07 – PrizePicks
16:23 – Bruins Trade Andre Gasseau to San Jose
17:39 – Breaking Down the Return for Gasseau
19:11 – Was This Good Asset Management?
21:04 – Could the Bruins Package Picks to Move Up in the Draft?
23:44 – Listener Q&A
28:31 – Would You Trade Hagens & Lauko for a Star?
29:48 – Dylan Larkin vs. Truly Elite Centers
33:13 – The Case for Acquiring a Younger Player
35:59 – Outro
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