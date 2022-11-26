Patrice Bergeron Hits 1000 Points & Things Bruins Fans Should Be Thankful For

Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal and Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal discuss Patrice Bergeron notching his 1000th point and how he doesn’t look like a guy in his final season. Conor and Evan also tell Bruins fans what they should be thankful for.

2:00 – Bergeron hits 1000

7:00 – Does Bergeron look like a guy in his final season?

10:00 – Krejci and Bergeron coming back was fun!

14:00 – Jim Montgomery has been a smash hit

16:00 – Shoutout to the Bruins rehab staff

19:00 – Thankful for someone Bruins fans initially didn’t like