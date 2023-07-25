Patrice Bergeron Retires After 19 Seasons with The Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins captain, Patrice Bergeron is retiring after 19 seasons in the NHL.

Announced on Tuesday in a statement, Bergeron looked back with deep appreciation on his time with the Bruins.

“It is with a full heart and a lot of gratitude that today I am announcing my retirement as a professional hockey player,” said Bergeron.

The Bruins drafted Bergeron in 2003, and he has played for the organization for the entirety of his career.

“For the last 20 years I have been able to live my dream every day. I have had the honor of playing in front of the best fans in the world wearing the Bruins uniform and representing my country at the highest levels of international play.”

The Quebec native leaves behind an incredible career, most notably winning a Stanley Cup in 2011 with Boston. Known for his stand-out defensive abilities, he has won the Selke Trophy, which recognizes the NHL’s best defensive forward, a record six times including the past two seasons. On top of that, he was a three-time All Star in the league, scoring 427 goals and tallying over 1,000 points.

Bergeron will go down as one of the best two-way centers ever in the NHL. Bruins fans were able to watch him grow up and build a successful career in a city he’s called home since the age of 18.

Retiring one day after his 38th birthday, Bergeron acknowledged that this decision was by no means easy. He considered retiring last year, but decided to come back, leading Boston to the best regular-season record in NHL history. The Bruins ultimately lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Florida Panthers.

“As hard as it is to write, I also write it knowing how blessed and lucky I feel to have had the career that I have had, and that I have the opportunity to leave the game I love on my terms. It wasn’t a decision that I came to lightly. But after listening to my body, and talking with my family, I know in my heart that this is the right time to step away from playing the game I love.”