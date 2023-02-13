Bedard: Patrick Mahomes Coming for Brady, Patriots

Some reaction to the Chiefs’ thrilling 38-35 victory over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. This story was written by Greg Bedard and originally appeared on Boston Sports Journal.

• There’s still ways to go for them to really threaten the Patriots’ six Super Bowl titles with Tom Brady, but Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are off to a mighty impressive start with their second title in four seasons. Not ready to call them a dynasty or anything like that yet. It will depend on when/if they get that third Super Bowl title. Patriots had three in four seasons, but then went 10 years until their fourth. If the Chiefs get No. 3 next season or even the year after, now you’re talking about a real threat to approach what the Patriots did. If the Chiefs get that third quickly, then they could jump ahead of the Patriots’ pace.

• Mahomes will only be 28 next season. Brady was 27 when he won his third title. Andy Reid is 64. Bill Belichick was 52 when he won his third. Let’s say the Chiefs do get a third title in the next couple of seasons … it’s still going to be a lot to catch the Patriots, especially since Belichick was still in his prime during his run, and Reid is getting closer to the end. Mahomes might approach Brady’s pace, but what is the second half of his career going to look like? Who is going to replace Reid? That’s an essential question when it comes to whether or not the Chiefs are a real threat to the Patriots. I’m not ready to go there yet — Eli Manning won two Super Bowls — but KC is on the radar. It is certainly going to enjoy an increase in hatred from New England. Maybe Patriots fans should start rooting hard for Josh McDaniels. At least Sean Payton is in the division now too. The AFC West is not the AFC East of the 2000s.

