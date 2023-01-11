Patriots 2023 free agents stay or go, DeAndre Hopkins trade talk and 2022 season recap

In a solo episode, Andrew briefly recaps the Patriots’ 2022 season, then discusses whether a DeAndre Hopkins trade is a viable option this offseason, makes a call on all 23 of the Pats’ in-impending free agents and answers your mailbag questions.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

4:45 Mac Jones Year 2 grade

6:53 Quick recap of the Patriots’ 2022 season

12:02 What would NFL films say?

13:55 Is DeAndre Hopkins a viable trade option this offseason?

23:51 Patriots have 23 free agents; Who stays and who goes?

34:57 Pats Int Mailbag!

35:15 How quick do Pats add a OC…if they do?

37:28 Who should Pats target in free agency?

39:13 What does Mac need to improve on this offseason?

40:32 NFL scheduling for Pats during holiday season

42:17 Who do Pats miss most: Josh McDaniels, Dante Scarnecchia or Ernie Adams?

44:22 Will Pats add a No. 1 Corner?

45:22 Biggest offseason need

