Patriots 2024 Draft Big Board: Quarterbacks

The Patriots’ quarterback reset is nearly complete.

After trading former starter Mac Jones and signing beloved veteran Jacoby Brissett, it became clear New England was gearing up to draft a potential franchise quarterback.

Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels seems like a virtual lock at #3 overall, but head coach Jerod Mayo has made it clear the team is open to trading back. De facto general manager Eliot Wolf has also been complimentary of this year’s crop’s depth and toughness, which could put next-tier players like J.J. McCarthy or Michael Penix Jr. in play.

An argument could also be made for the rebuilding franchise to double-dip at the position with another developmental prospect, a la Washington’s selection of Robert Griffin III and Kirk Cousins in 2012.

To prepare for this month’s draft, I’ve compiled a big board of my favorite quarterback fits for the Patriots based on a combination of measurables, play style, and team needs.

Because Caleb Williams is a virtual lock to be taken first overall, he’s been left off of this list.

“Key measurables” courtesy of Mockdraftable.

ROUND 1

Drake Maye, UNC

Background: 6’4″, 223 lbs, 21 years old, Redshirt Sophomore

Accolades: Second-Team All-ACC (2023), ACC Player of the Year (2022), First-Team All-ACC (2022)

Key Measurements: 6’4 3/8″ tall (83rd %tile), 9 1/8″ hands (15th %tile)

Strengths: Size, arm talent, accuracy, athleticism, improvisation, attacks the full field, ball security

Weaknesses: Inconsistent mechanics and process, jarring misses, occasional over-aggressiveness

Patriots Connections: Combine meeting, Pro Day meeting, and 30 visit

Streaky doesn’t begin to describe Drake Maye’s game vs Clemson, and frankly there was more bad than good Still, there were several moments where his arm talent and feel for space as a thrower were on full display pic.twitter.com/c2XK8PzS0w — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) February 18, 2024

Quick Thoughts: Drake Maye’s inconsistent mechanics and wild misses present serious bust potential, but his prototypical size, big arm, instincts, and athleticism offer All-Pro upside.

Jayden Daniels, LSU

Background: 6’4″, 210 lbs, 23 years old, Senior

Accolades: Heisman Trophy (2023), AP Player of the Year (2023), Consensus All-American (2023)

Key Measurements: 210 lbs (15th %tile)

Strengths: Explosiveness, scrambling, toughness, efficient mechanics, deep accuracy outside the numbers

Weaknesses: Size, average arm strength, inconsistent field vision, short accuracy, rarely runs to throw

Patriots Connections: Combine meeting, Pro Day meeting, and 30 visit

Don’t wanna unfairly paint Jayden Daniels as some perfect prospect. There were plenty of critiques to be made in his Bama tape That said, Daniels’ ability to shred perfect coverage or turn missed reads into explosive runs is undeniably special Took over vs future NFL defenders pic.twitter.com/f26BN026PY — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) December 10, 2023

Quick Thoughts: While Jayden Daniels’ electric rushing ability and deep accuracy will be a dangerous combination in the pros, his ceiling is limited due to a slight frame, daredevil tendencies, and lack of top-end arm strength.

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

Background: 6′ 2 1/2″, 219 lbs, 21 years old, Junior

Accolades: National Champion (2023), Rose Bowl MVP (2024), First-Team All-Big Ten (2023)

Key Measurements: 6.82s 3-cone (91st %tile), 9″ hands (8th %tile)

Strengths: Athleticism, accuracy over the middle, repeatable mechanics, toughness, improvisation

Weaknesses: Size, accuracy deep and/or left, touch, decision-making, limited opportunities

Patriots Connections: Combine meeting, Pro Day meeting, and 30 visit

I get the J.J. McCarthy 1st round buzz pic.twitter.com/TiiUzwJRDL — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) February 26, 2024

Quick Thoughts: J.J. McCarthy’s tools and winning pedigree make him a worthy 1st-round gamble, particularly at just 21. That said, his limited tape is concerning, and his significant inconsistencies must be worked out before he can be a reliable starter.

Michael Penix Jr., Washington

Background: 6’2″, 216 lbs, 23 years old, Redshirt Senior

Accolades: First-Team All-America (2023), Second-Team All-Pac 12 (2023, 2022)

Key Measurements: 10 1/2″ hands (95th %tile), 81″ wingspan (95th %tile)

Strengths: Arm strength, deep accuracy, toughness, clutch gene, processing, character, underrated athleticism

Weaknesses: Injury history, touch, inconsistent vs pressure and from tight pockets, inconsistent field vision

Patriots Connections: 30 visit, worked with WRs coach Tyler Hughes in 2023

Penix starts left to the slot safe smash, but an error up front results in an unblocked ED Penix steps up to evade pressure while protecting the rock, sees the middle is vacated, and fires to Polk up the seam Good play by the CB, better concentration from the WR to haul it in pic.twitter.com/KBHxslpf7n — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) January 2, 2024

Quick Thoughts: Michael Penix Jr.’s multiple season-ending injuries could keep him off some teams’ boards. His unconventional mechanics, one-speed pitch, and reliance on outside throws could also be offputting for some scouts and coaches. Still, he’s proven to be fearless in the biggest moments, an outstanding leader, and the best deep passer in this draft class.

ROUND 2

Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

Background: 6’0 1/4″, 211 lbs, 23 years old, Redshirt Senior

Accolades: Senior Bowl MVP (2024), First-Team All-Big 12 (2020), Big 12 Champion (2020, 2019),

Key Measurements: 6’0 1/4″ tall (6th %tile), 211 lbs (17th %tile), 9.95s 40 (20th %tile)

Strengths: Arm talent, mechanics, can process and attack the full field, toughness, solid mobility

Weaknesses: Average arm strength, inconsistent process, anticipation, and response to pressure

Patriots Connections: Senior Bowl meeting

basically sums up what Rattler dealt with at South Carolina pic.twitter.com/sNewCEUWFd — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) March 6, 2024

Quick Thoughts: Spencer Rattler has pro-ready arm talent, enough athleticism to create on his own, and consistently overcame an awful situation at South Carolina. His height and off-field history could be a dealbreaker for some, and he’s far from a polished prospect, but he’s one of the few quarterback options past day one with real starting upside.

ROUND 4/5

Michael Pratt, Tulane

Background: 6’2 1/2″, 217 lbs, 22 years old, Redshirt Junior

Accolades: AAC Offensive Player of the Year (2023), First-Team All-AAC (2023)

Key Measurements: 36″ vert (92nd %tile), 9 1/4″ hands (25th %tile), 30 3/4″ arms (16th %tile)

Strengths: Pocket presence, toughness, aggressiveness, touch, solid athleticism, leadership

Weaknesses: Arm talent, field vision, inconsistent process, ball security

Patriots Connections: None reported

Just finished Michael Pratt's performance in the 2022 AAC Championship His command, quick decision-making, willingness to throw over the middle, aggressiveness to attack safeties, and solid ball-carrying stood out Also flashed anticipation, connected on a few rollouts, and… pic.twitter.com/fOhRkjQ0lo — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) April 7, 2024

Quick Thoughts: Michael Pratt’s lack of arm strength is a glaring issue that cascades into other issues, but he’s a decisive, aggressive passer with plus mobility. His intelligence and leadership ability should pave the way toward a long career as a backup.

LATE DAY 3

Joe Milton III, Tennessee

Background: 6’5″, 235 lbs, 24 years old, Redshirt Senior

Accolades: Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Semifinalist (2023), Orange Bowl MVP (2022)

Key Measurements: 6’5 1/8″ tall (92rd %tile), 10″ hands (90th %tile), 121″ broad jump (90th %tile)

Strengths: Explosive arm talent, size, athleticism, toughness, leadership

Weaknesses: Accuracy, touch, processing, field vision, mechanics vs pressure, age

Patriots Connections: Senior Bowl meeting and Pro Day meeting

Joe Milton had some intriguing moments vs Bama (2023), especially early in the game Picked up chunks on the ground and fell forward vs DBs, extended plays, showed off his ridiculous arm, didn't throw into bad windows, and flashed toughness vs pressure + anticipation pic.twitter.com/5GgvR48PEL — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) April 7, 2024

Quick Thoughts: Drafting Joe Milton is a bet on enticing tools, including an NFL frame, rare arm talent, and dual-threat ability. His leadership and toughness are also admirable qualities. However, he isn’t consistent enough in any area to be seen as more than a developmental prospect.