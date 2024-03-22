Patriots 2024 Draft Prospect Tracker: NE Meets with Jack Jones-Style Mid-Round CB

The Patriots are entering one of the most important drafts in franchise history as they begin a new era under head coach Jerod Mayo. Mayo is assisted by director of scouting and de facto general manager Eliot Wolf and director of player personnel Matt Groh, both of whom will operate without oversight from Bill Belichick for the first time in their Patriots careers.

During the second day of Senior Bowl practices, where wide receivers coach Troy Brown served as the American team’s offensive coordinator, New England released a video showing that Groh was present. The Patriots Beat‘s Ben Belford-Peltzman reported that Groh “is leading the charge in Mobile while Eliot Wolf is in Foxboro, handling interviews with Jerod Mayo.”

Pierce Downey, a freelance writer for Yardbarker, Stadium Rant, and ATB Network, also indicated that Patriots area scout Justin Hickman has headed some meetings, noting he is likely “handling a lot of the specialists and lower prospect players.”

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Wolf confirmed he would make the picks for New England during the draft, which Mayo later corroborated. Wolf, Mayo, and several Patriots assistants traveled to Indianapolis to interview prospects before testing. Buzz has built throughout the week that New England will target a quarterback with the 3rd overall pick to set a new direction for the franchise.

This list will track all reported interviews, meetings, workouts, and other connections between the Patriots and upcoming draft prospects.

PRO DAYS

CB Kris Abrams-Draine (Source: Justin Melo)

“Abrams-Draine has plenty of upside and has an NFL skill set, but he will need to continue to develop his body. A high-end developmental player, he has the opportunity to play within the first few years of his career. He may be best suited for a scheme fit, but he does provide some versatility within most defenses.”

– Cory Giddings

IDL Khristian Boyd, Northern Iowa (Source: Ben Belford-Peltzman)

“Khristian Boyd is a stout, explosive defensive lineman that does his best penetrating gaps and getting upfield to put pressure on opposing blockers. He has played head-up on the center as well as in the gaps during his time in college, having the frame and size to play in the middle if asked to do so. Still, the lack of ideal length as well as his tendencies to not always play to his physical strength, likely make Boyd a better fit as a 4-3 gap penetrating defensive tackle at the next level rather than a pure 3-4 nose tackle to best utilize his strengths as a pass rusher and run defender.”

– Jonathan Heitritter

TE Ja’Tavion Sanders, Texas (Source: Tony Pauline)

“Sanders projects as a high-end role player or niche starter in the NFL. His lack of size, strength and blocking ability make it difficult to envision him earning a full-time starting role for now. However, there will be a role for someone with Sanders’ speed and ball skills. He would be best in a role similar to Evan Engram or Isaiah Likely.”

– Derrik Klassen

WR Xavier Worthy, Texas (Source: Tony Pauline)

“In the NFL, Worthy will be an auxiliary pass-catcher used to stretch the field and stress defenses horizontally at the line of scrimmage. However, given Worthy’s lack of size and overall inconsistency (especially with his hands), he has a high-risk, high-reward profile that may not be for everyone.”

– Derrik Klassen

ED Gabriel Murphy, UCLA (Source: Ben Belford-Peltzman)

“Gabriel Murphy has the potential to develop into an effective third-down rusher in the NFL. His athleticism and bend are apparent on film, which helped him win in college and be an effective looper in line games.”

– Matt Holder

ED Laiatu Latu, UCLA (Source: Ben Belford-Peltzman)

The Patriots met with Latu for a second time, having previously done so at the Senior Bowl.

NFL SCOUTING COMBINE

QB Bo Nix, Oregon (Source: Doug Kyed)

“Nix will ultimately be a dice roll on athleticism and accuracy. With that said, it’s a little worrisome that Nix is still unrefined in some areas as an older prospect with a ton of games under his belt. Nix would fit best in a spread-oriented offense that emphasizes RPOs, the quarterback run game and vertical passing.”

– Derrik Klassen

QB Caleb Williams, USC (Source: Doug Kyed)

“Overall, Williams is a fascinating prospect. The arm talent oozes off the film, and he is a special playmaker when things break down. Williams is also more put together as a processor than his playing style suggests, even if he still needs work.

In the NFL, Williams would fit best in a spread-out passing offense that gives him space and enables his playmaking ability, similar to Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray or the aforementioned Josh Allen.”

– Derrik Klassen

QB Drake Maye, UNC (Source: Doug Kyed)

“Overall, Maye is a supremely talented passer. He has the athleticism, arm talent and baseline processing skills to become a weapon at the next level. All he needs to do is cut out some of the “doing too much” plays. Maye has the skill set to fit in any system and develop into a star.”

– Derrik Klassen

QB Jayden Daniels, LSU (Source: Doug Kyed)

“Overall, Daniels has an exciting floor as a prospect. He is a veteran-like presence in the pocket, and he’s far and away the best athlete in the class at the position. Daniels’ average arm talent and inconsistent accuracy may limit his ceiling, but it’s hard to imagine him totally flaming out. Daniels would be best in an offense that leans into his rushing ability and vertical passing, similar to Kyler Murray or Jalen Hurts.”

– Derrik Klassen

QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan (Source: Doug Kyed)

“McCarthy fits best in a Shanahan-style system that simplifies things pre-snap and leans into throws over the middle of the field with the help of play action. He has the requisite arm talent and pocket toughness to function in that system. Even still, McCarthy will take time to develop his ability to progress from the pocket and, hopefully, add weight and strength.”

QB Joe Milton III, Tennessee (Source: Zac Ventola)

The Patriots met with Milton for a second time, having previously done so at the Senior Bowl.

RB Dylan Laube, UNH (Informal; Source: Taylor Kyles)

The Patriots met with Laube for a second time, having previously done so at the Senior Bowl.

WR Brenden Rice, USC (Source: Taylor Kyles)

“Overall, Rice is an NFL-ready receiver with an all-around skill set. I have questions about his ceiling and wonder if he has enough juice to be a dynamic weapon at the next level, but I think he can step in on day one to be a solid No. 3 receiver who can develop into a top-end No. 2 option.”

– Brentley Weissman

WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU, (Source: Mark Daniels)

“Thomas has the big-play potential to be a weapon in the NFL. It’s hard to find players with his size, speed and instant burst. While he may not yet be the most complete receiver, Thomas has plenty of good traits to work with and is still a growing, developing young receiver. Thomas would be best served in a vertical offense that unlocks his field-stretching ability.”

– Derrik Klassen

WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State (Informal; Source: Mark Daniels)

“Harrison is a slam-dunk prospect. He is a twitched-up athlete with polished route-running ability and elite ball skills. It’s so easy to see how his game translates right away. Harrison would be an instant No. 1 WR for most offenses.”

– Derrik Klassen

WR Rome Odunze, Washington. (Source: Ian Rapoport)

“Odunze is a quarterback’s best friend. He’s a reliable route-runner with good size and an accuracy-erasing catch radius. Odunze can be a classic X receiver who moonlights as a slot receiver from time to time thanks to his awareness and ability to play in traffic.”

– Derrik Klassen

WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina (Source: Taylor Kyles)

The Patriots met with Legette for a second time, having previously done so at the Senior Bowl.

OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame (Source: Evan Lazar)

“Overall, Alt is a special prospect due to his size, athletic ability and polish for a player who will be only 21 years old throughout the duration of his rookie season. While he isn’t the most powerful blocker and will concede some initial ground in his anchor, Alt has virtually every other tool and skill to become an immediate impact starter at left tackle with the runway to continue ascending and cement his status as a foundational piece of a roster.”

– Brandon Thorn

OT Olu Fashanu, Penn State (Source: Evan Lazar)

“Overall, Fashanu has high-end physical tools with rarely seen polish as a pass-protector that is counterbalanced with being more underdeveloped as a finisher in the run game. His ability to thrive on an island in pass protection right away with the tools, runway and flashes necessary to make improvements as a run-blocker indicates a franchise-caliber blind-side protector who can at least be average in the run game.”

– Brandon Thorn

ED Mohamed Kamara, Colorado State (Source: Mia O’Brien)

“Broadly built edge defender with substandard traits but lights-out production over the last couple of seasons. Kamara won’t be everyone’s cup of tea due to his lack of length and tendency to rely heavily upon his power…He’s not a classic edge-setter against the run but does a nice job of playing under blockers and sneaking into the gaps. He might drop some on draft day due to the measurables, but the kind of will to conquer he’s shown typically translates in the NFL.”

– Lance Zierlein

SENIOR BOWL

QB Joe Milton III, Tennessee (Source: Zac Ventola)

“There is little doubt that Joe Milton is a physically impressive prospect who is going to dominate the pre-draft process with his God-given talent. Teams are going to be tempted to take a chance on Milton on the idea that he can develop fully within a few years in the NFL, and potentially still be used in some option packages. Milton has clearly shown excellent character and willingness to learn and put in the work, and should he reach the high point of his ceiling, he could end up being an NFL starter.”

– Natalie Miller

QB Sam Hartman, Notre Dame (Source: Ben Belford-Peltzman)

“Hartman’s age and lack of high-end physical traits will limit his range as a 2024 NFL Draft prospect, and he doesn’t quite have the requisite operational profile to compensate. But in the late Day 3 range, he could field an investment as a passer with long-term quality backup potential.”

– Ian Cummings

QB Spencer Rattler, South Carolina (Source: Zac Ventola)

“Rattler projects as a starting NFL quarterback with a good ceiling. With his combined physical tools and mental growth, he can become a top 12-15 quarterback. Unlike a lot of top QBs, Rattler had to uplift and elevate average-at-best talent. He made the best lemonade possible with the lemons he had.”

– Damian Parson

RB Dylan Laube, UNH (Source: Zac Ventola)

“Laube is not going to check off the traditional size/frame boxes for most teams. He is not the best in short-yardage power back. Laube saw a statistical regression as a runner from 2022-2023.

Laube projects as a change of pace, passing down RB. He is a special teams ace as a kick returner. There is a starter ability within his skillset. Think Kyren Williams, Woodhead, and Ekeler.”

– Damian Parson

RB Isaiah Davis, South Dakota (Source: Pierce Downey)

“Brinks-truck runner with the size and power to collide through first contact and create additional yards. Davis is a naturally physical player due to his size but also possesses the bend and footwork to create alternate pathways when needed. He will need to ramp up his decisiveness and hit holes more quickly to thrive through the step up in competition. Davis has limited speed to widen NFL defenses and will need to run with more downhill focus. He has the potential to play all three downs and should be in consideration in the middle rounds.”

– Lance Zierlein

RB Ray Davis, Kentucky (Source: Pierce Downey)

“Davis can step into any offense right away and be a contributor. He has experience with all types of run-game concepts, and he has the size and efficient rushing skills to be a quality runner sooner than later. Davis’ lack of explosive traits may limit his ceiling, but he checks all of the boxes to be a solid three-down back.”

– Derrik Klassen

WR Devontez Walker, UNC (Source: Ben Belford-Peltzman)

“The scope of Walker’s skill set is a bit narrow right now, but he is an elite deep threat with a solid frame. Speed will always play in the NFL. Walker can be a dangerous field-stretching Z right away with the hopes he can develop into something a little more well-rounded.”

– Derrik Klassen

WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia (Source: Ben Belford-Peltzman)

“McConkey can be a good slot/Z type in the NFL. He can play both inside and out, he is a highly effective route-runner, and his hands are reliable enough. With that said, McConkey’s lack of size and strength will likely limit him to being a complementary piece rather than a core part of his future offense.”

WR Luke McCaffrey, Rice (Source: Ben Belford-Peltzman)

“Luke McCaffrey has a clear path to being a productive slot receiver early in his career. He also has upside as an outside receiver as he continues to craft his route-running.”

– Keith Sanchez

WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina (Source: Zac Ventola)

“Xavier Legette projects as WR2/3 early in his career with plenty of potential. He can be used in a multitude of ways. Legette can operate as a constant vertical deep shot threat for a heavy run-and-play action offense. Additionally, he makes plays with manufactured touches like, jet sweeps and jet pop passes. He should be featured as a run-after-catch threat frequently. He is a talented kick return specialist.

A former high school QB turned wide receiver, his developmental upside/ceiling is high if nurtured properly.”

– Damian Parson

TE Ben Sinnott, Kansas State (Source: Ben Belford-Peltz)

“Overall, Sinnott’s value is in his versatility as a player and his effectiveness as a run blocker. Sinnott working on his ability to run routes and creating separation from defenders would add another element to his game to make him a tight end who can be utilized in all situations.”

– Keith Sanchez

TE Brevyn Spann-Ford, Minnesota (Source: Ben Belford-Peltz)

“Big tight end with the frame of an in-line Y receiver but the playing style of a move tight end. Spann-Ford showed some improvement in his run blocks in 2023 but sustaining them and blocking with accuracy in space is still a work in progress. He’s a little heavy-legged on zone-beater routes underneath and lacks instincts to create separation against man. Spann-Ford struggled badly with drops and contested catches this past season, but teams might be intrigued by the potential matchup issues he could create as a big slot target. ”

– Lance Zierlein

IOL Kingsley Eguakun, Florida (Source: Ben Belford-Peltz)

“Overall, Eguakun is a scheme-specific player whose quick feet and awareness set the foundation to compete for snaps at the next level. He amassed 1,984 snaps at center for Florida (five seasons) but should earn snaps at guard to diversify his profile as a prospect.”

– The Draft Network

IDL Gabe Hall, Baylor (Source: Zac Ventula)

“Overall, the Baylor product has a good frame and can contribute on early downs as a 4i- to 5-technique defensive end. Teams that use a lot of odd fronts and are looking for that type of player on Day 3 of the draft should be interested in Hall.”

– Matt Holder

ED Laiatu Latu, UCLA (Source: Ben Belford-Peltzman)

“Latu projects as a technically refined pass rusher who can rush from either two-point or three-point stances. He has a high floor with a good ceiling in the NFL. Latu is a day-one starter for an even front defense. He can become a routine 8-10 sacks per season defender.”

– Damian Parson

LB Cole Bishop, Utah (Source: Ben Belford-Peltz)

“Though Bishop has versatility within his game, he lacks true scheme versatility. He’s best as a box defender, so he’ll fit best as a strong safety who can occasionally switch up his look as a deep defender. Bishop could carve out a successful NFL career if the right team selects him.”

– Cory Giddings

DB Josh Proctor. Ohio State (Source: Ben Belford-Peltz)

“Overall, Proctor appears to be an ideal fit for a team that runs a high percentage of zone coverage and asks their safeties to be heavily involved in the run game. If drafted to a team like this, he should have an important role early on in his career.”

– Keith Sanchez

DB Willie Drew, Virginia State (Source: Ben Belford-Peltz)

“Rangy cornerback whose length often makes up for a lack of play strength when it’s time to challenge the 50/50 ball. Drew mirrors the release with accuracy from press and has the fluidity and agility to maneuver naturally around the field from a backpedal. He played against a lower level of competition, but his ball skills are translatable at a higher level. He’s instinctive pre-throw and competitive at the catch point with natural hands to flip the field on interceptions. Drew will need to improve his play strength and prove he can run with vertical challengers, but he has the tools to make it in the league.”

– Lance Zierlein

CB Cam Hart, Notre Dame (Source: Zac Ventola)

“As a bigger cornerback, Hart has great movement skills. He plays with the instincts needed in zone and the short-area quickness desired to play underneath routes. He has the skills to be a contributor early on in his NFL career, with plenty of roles that he can fill into. Hart will go through an adjustment period for the first few years of his NFL career, though.”

– Cory Giddings

CB Chau Smith-Wade, Washington State (Source: Zac Ventola)

“Smith-Wade projects as a nickel/slot defender in the NFL. His ability to fire off as a blitzing defender and sound tackling in run support fits this position. Smith-Wade plays with a toughness that NFL defensive coaches will appreciate.”

– Damian Parson

CB Max Melton, Rutgers (Source: Zac Ventola)

“Melton projects as a starting cornerback with slot/nickel flexibility. With his toughness and run support, playing him in the nickel in three-cornerback sets is best for the defense. Melton seems to be his best in man when he can dictate the action with bump-and-run coverage. That said, he can be a strong zone cornerback as well. Versatility is key for Melton’s draft stock.”

– Damian Parson

SAF Evan Williams, Oregon (Source: Pierce Downey)

“Evan Williams is an undersized nickel defender who offers outstanding instincts and toughness, but lacks the top-end NFL traits to develop into an every-down impact player.”

– Brentley Weissman

SAF Kamren Kinchens, Miami (Source: Zac Ventola)

“Kinchens is one of the top safeties in this year’s draft. He has the versatility to play in multiple schemes in coverage, as well as the physicality to defend the run from multiple levels. Kinchens will need to solidify his tackle security in the NFL, but he has the skills to be an early starter or at least have a role in a team’s defense early in his career.”

– Cory Giddings

SAF Malik Mustapha, Wake Forest (Source: Pierce Downey)

“Malik Mustapha is a high-energy player who is consistently around the football. He is a box safety with good burst who displays good short area burst, instincts, and tackling ability.”

– Brentley Weissman

SAF Jaylin Simpson, Auburn (Source: Ben Belford-Peltzman)

“Ultimately, Simpson is a high-level athlete who is more than capable of turning the ball over, as he showed with his seven career interceptions at Auburn. He has the skill set to play safety in the NFL, but he will need to continue to fill out his frame and add strength. His versatility is his biggest asset, which should lead him to being a middle-round selection.”

– Cory Giddings

SAF/RB Sione Vaki, Utah (Source: Ben Belford-Peltzman)

“Overall, if I were drafting Vaki purely as a defensive back, he would be a late-day-three/PUDFA grade. With that said, I actually like his skill set as a third-down back and think he could be a core special teams player. Because of that, I think he’s worth a flier in the fifth or sixth round.”

– Brentley Weissman

P Austin McNamara, Texas Tech (Source: Pierce Downey)

“Austin McNamara has a powerful leg with a vicious punting motion. He kicks the ball with aggression, but has still shown excellent placement on his kicks. He’s improved his mechanics over his 5 year career as a starter, and has done a nice job of converting his distance into hangtime. McNamara has good size at 6’4″, and it doesn’t slow him down in his punting motion.”

– BNB Football

EAST-WEST SHRINE BOWL

QB Kedon Slovis, BYU (Source: Ryan Fowler)

“Five-year starter with experience at three different schools. Slovis was the talk of college football after completing 72 percent of his passes with 30 touchdowns and 9 interceptions as a freshman in 2019. Since that time, his overall play and production have declined. He has good size and throws with decent timing but doesn’t have enough arm strength to make pro throws into tight windows on a consistent basis. He struggles with deep-ball accuracy and occasionally puts throws up for grabs when he’s under pressure. Slovis will likely face an uphill battle to make a team.”

– Lance Zierlein

WR Jalen Coker, Holy Cross (Source: Keagan Stiefel)

“The evaluation for Coker boils down to balancing his pro-caliber size and ball skills against his level of competition and potential lack of NFL quickness and speed. His focus, ball-tracking and timing give him distinct advantages that other receivers lack, and his catch radius and hand strength helped him make mincemeat of Ivy League coverages near the goal line. Coker’s deep speed appears to be average, so he will need to refine his route running to become better equipped to beat NFL defenders in space and open up workable windows for his quarterback. Coker is talented and productive, but the testing numbers will be huge for his draft slotting and chances in the league.”

– Lance Zierlein

IOL C.J. Hanson, Holy Cross (Source: Keagan Stiefel)

“Durable three-year starting guard with a captain’s “C” added to his jersey in 2023. Hanson plays with terrific technique and gets into Phase 1 of his pass and run blocks with good balance and positioning. His hand placement as a run blocker is above average, while his pass punch is well-timed and accurate. Hanson does the right things, but he simply lacks the play strength needed to match up with NFL defensive tackles. Hanson could be a potential late-round or free-agent target for a team looking to add muscle and mass during a year on the practice squad.”

– Lance Zierlein

TROPICAL BOWL

IOL Kam Stutts, Auburn (Source: Justin Melo)

“Auburn interior offensive lineman Kam Stutts is a big-bodied blocker. The 6-foot-5, 323-pound Stutts is a mauler in a phone booth. Stutts served as the primary starter at right guard for the Tigers across the previous two seasons, testing his abilities against some of the best defenders in the 2024 NFL Draft.”

– Justin Melo

HULA BOWL

RB Blake Watson, Memphis (Source: Ryan Fowler)

“Watson lacks elite speed and burst, which dilutes his ceiling a bit, and he does run too far upright at times, too. But overall, in a modern NFL where playmaking versatility is coveted, Watson has that to a high degree. And despite his size, his forward-pressing urgency and balance suggest he could command decent volume in an NFL rotation.”

– Ian Cummings

OT Travis Glover, Georgia State (Source: Zac Ventola)

“A 6-foot-6 tackle with good power and an aggressive attitude on the outside, Glover proved his worth as a Senior Bowl call-up. He’s got experience at both guard and tackle and handled himself well in big-game tests against LSU and North Carolina in the last two autumns.

Glover needs some work on his technique and consistency, no doubt. It would have been nice for teams to see his athletic upside on display at the combine.”

– Jeff Risdon