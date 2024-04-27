Patriots 2024 Draft Tracker and Way-Too-Early Grades

The Patriots enter their most important draft in over two decades with several holes to fill, but the capital to make significant upgrades at several spots.

The offense has glaring needs at premium positions such as quarterback, wide receiver, and offensive tackle, and a lack of quality developmental depth at every other position.

New England’s defense is built to carry the team in 2024 but faces a similar lack of long-term upside at nearly every spot.

De facto general manager Eliot Wolf is running point with the help of head coach Jerod Mayo and director of player personnel Matt Groh, all of whom are looking to prove themselves following the team’s split with longtime general Bill Belichick.

This list will track each of the team’s picks over the weekend, break down what each player brings, and grade selections based on team fit and talent level.

ROUND 1

Pick 3: Drake Maye, UNC

Background: 6’4″, 223 lbs, 21 years old, Redshirt Sophomore

Accolades: Second-Team All-ACC (2023), ACC Player of the Year (2022), First-Team All-ACC (2022)

Key Measurements: 6’4 3/8″ tall (83rd %tile), 9 1/8″ hands (15th %tile)

Strengths: Size, arm talent, accuracy, athleticism, toughness, improvisation, attacks the full field

Weaknesses: Inconsistent mechanics and process, jarring misses, occasional over-aggressiveness, hand size

Patriots Connections: Combine meeting, Pro Day meeting, and 30 visit

Streaky doesn’t begin to describe Drake Maye’s game vs Clemson, and frankly there was more bad than good Still, there were several moments where his arm talent and feel for space as a thrower were on full display pic.twitter.com/c2XK8PzS0w — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) February 18, 2024

Quick Thoughts: The Patriots addressed their most important position of need with one of the highest-upside prospects in the draft. Maye offers prototypical size, a great arm, underrated athleticism, and surprising football IQ for a two-year starter. He’s also mature beyond his years and comes from a competitive family full of accomplished athletes. With proper development and a quality supporting cast, the 2022 ACC Player of the Year could become an All-Pro talent within his first contract.

Way-Too-Early Grade: A+

ROUND 2

Pick 37: Ja’Lynn Polk, Washington

Background: 6’1″, 203 lbs, 21 years old, Sophomore

Accolades: Third-Team Freshman All-America (2022)

Key Measurements: 129″ broad (88th %tile), 9 3/4″ hands (76th %tile), 1.52s 10-yd split (76th %tile)

Strengths: Size, length, toughness, fast enough to stack corners, tracking, catch radius, ball skills, blocking

Weaknesses: Modest explosiveness, limited route tree, can struggle vs press, inconsistent on contested catches

Patriots Connections: Worked with WRs coach Tyler Hughes in 2023

Quick Thoughts: I had Polk as a 3rd-round prospect, but his intangibles and consistency seem to have pushed him higher on NFL boards. He isn’t as explosive as AD Mitchell or Troy Franklin, but he was the most reliable receiver on the board and went over 1,000 yards last season despite playing opposite Rome Odunze. Polk’s experience in a pro-style Washington offense, ability to line up any receiver spot, and vertical prowess should allow him to make an immediate impact, and he could be the day-one starter at X. He may not dictate coverage, but the former Huskie has high-end WR2 potential and is another high-character addition to the locker room.

Way-Too-Early Grade: B+

ROUND 3

Pick 68: Caedan Wallace, Penn State

Background: 6’5″, 314 lbs, 24 years old, Redshirt Senior, 40 career starts at RT

Accolades: All-Big Ten Honorable Mention

Key Measurements: 116″ broad (96th %tile), 10 3/4″ hands (90th %tile), 31″ vert (81st %tile)

Strengths: Explosiveness, mobility, balance, patience, plays long, blocking in space, senior year jump

Weaknesses: Pad level consistency, inside counters, older prospect

Patriots Connections: 30 visit

#PennState OT Caedan Wallace has 40 career starts and 1,276 snaps at right tackle in his career. He’s one of just FOUR OTs projected to be drafted that has over 1,000 snaps at right tackle. In 2023, versus Top-100 Projected picks in 2024 or 2025 draft, he had 51 pass sets and… pic.twitter.com/f4kecDjVT6 — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) April 3, 2024

Quick Thoughts: Career right tackle Wallace is an older prospect who initially seemed like a reach for the left-tackle-needy. However, Eliot Wolf told reporters after the pick that he is viewed as a five-position player with the athleticism to play on the left side. That level of versatility is rare, and Wallace made a significant jump in his senior season that showed he has room for continued growth. He also posted elite explosive grades by Relative Athletic Score and plays longer than his listed size. Consistency and further technique improvement will decide how quickly Wallace sees the field, but he was viewed pre-draft as an early contributor with starting potential.

Way-Too-Early Grade: B

ROUND 4

