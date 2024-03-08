Patriots 2024 Free Agent Tracker: Hunter Henry Signs Three-Year Deal to Stay in New England

The Patriots have a lot of work to do this offseason as enter the Jerod Mayo era.

Between having several leaders and key role players on expiring deals, plans to weaponize the league’s lowest-scoring offense, reshaping the quarterback room, and wanting to add an elite player to their stout defense, it’s going to be a busy next couple of weeks in New England.

De facto general manager Eliot Wolf has said the team will adopt ‘the Packer way’ when it comes to roster building, which entails drafting, developing, and extending core players from within. New England will have chances to put their money where their mouth is, as both Wolf and Mayo have called homegrown talents Mike Onwenu and Kyle Dugger franchise cornerstones who they will prioritize this offseason.

Dugger has been franchise tagged, as the team works to hammer out a long-term deal for the first-time free agent. But Onwenu, who could represent himself in negotiations after firing his former agency, faces an uncertain future as a player whose fit and ideal position present a unique situation.

Team captain Hunter Henry became the first unrestricted free agent retained by the team this offseason, and the team is reportedly working to bring back other lower-profile players like Kendrick Bourne, Mack Wilson, Pharaoh Brown, and Myles Bryant.

This list will track all of the Patriots’ reported free agent signings and re-signings this offseason, with updates coming as quickly as possible.

FRANCHISE TAG

According to ESPN‘s Jeremy Fowler, the Patriots have placed the transition tag on free agent Kyle Dugger, marking just the sixth time this version of the franchise tag has been used in the past decade. The tag is worth $13.82 million over one season.

The transition tag pays a player the average salary of the ten highest-paid players at their position, unlike the exclusive and non-exclusive tags, which pay the average salary of the five highest-paid players ($17.12 million for safeties this offseason). It is similar to the non-exclusive tag in that a player is free to negotiate with other teams, but while the non-exclusive tag compensates the original team with a negotiable two first-round picks if they choose not to match an offer, the transition tag comes with no compensation in exchange for the lower price tag.

While uncommon, this move makes sense with Dugger turning 28 in late March and coming off a down year where he wasn’t always put in the best positions to succeed. And with the safety market seeming to grow by the day as teams cut ties with aging veterans, the tag could ultimately prove to be an overpay.

RE-SIGNINGS/EXTENSIONS

TE Hunter Henry

According to NFL Network‘s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garofolo, the Patriots and tight end Hunter Henry have agreed to terms on a three-year deal worth $27 million with a maximum value of $30 million.

New England was slated to enter free agency with zero tight ends under contract, but that will no longer be the case with the team retaining the reliable pass-catcher and team leader.

Henry, who was voted a team captain last season for the first time since joining the team, is tied with Dawson Knox for the 5th-most touchdowns at their position since signing with the Patriots in 2021. He also ranks top-10 in contested catches and is tied with Mike Gesicki for the 9th-lowest drop rate among tight ends with at least 50 targets over that span. Henry is no longer an explosive receiving threat, and he’s just okay as a blocker, but he’s a dominant Red Zone presence and consistent chain-mover.

There is reason for cautious optimism, as Henry is 29 years old and has been banged up throughout the past few seasons. After playing every game from 2021-2022, he missed Weeks 16-17 with an ACL injury before landing on injured reserve ahead of the season finale.

PFF’s Brad Spielberger projected Henry would receive a two-year deal averaging $6.13 million, but Dalton Schultz signing an extension with the Texans thrust Henry to the top of the tight end market. The Patriots also may have paid a premium to keep Henry from testing free agency.

Overall, this seems like a fair deal for both sides. Henry makes a bit more than most expected, and New England keeps a respected contributor in the fold amidst a franchise rebuild and offensive overhaul.

OT Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

According to Mass Live‘s Mark Daniels, the Patriots plan to pick up the option for exclusive rights free agent and offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

New England acquired Wheatley from the Browns in exchange for running back Pierre Strong. The move was made in response to injuries decimating the team’s tackle depth just before last season’s opener.

Wheatley recorded five snaps on the extra point unit in the first two weeks of the season. He was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury in mid-October and had his 21-day return window opened in mid-December, but was never activated.

Retaining Wheatley makes sense given his experience with offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt and offensive line coach Scott Peters, who worked with the tackle in Cleveland from 2022 through the 2023 offseason. He should compete for a backup spot.

CB Alex Austin

Cornerback Alex Austin announced on Twitter that he will be returning to the Patriots in 2024, meaning the team has picked up the exclusive rights free agent’s option.

The Bills drafted Austin in the seventh round of last year’s draft, but he was waived before the season opener and claimed by the Texans. He was waived in mid-October and re-signed to the practice squad but was released on the first day of November and signed by New England one day later.

Austin quickly made an impression during his Week 14 debut in Pittsburgh. He nearly intercepted Mitch Trubisky for what could’ve been a pick-six on his only target in six coverage snaps. Austin allowed scores on tough coverage assignments against the Chiefs and Broncos, but proved to be a competitive, sticky cover guy and willing run defender who brought some swagger to the secondary. He also showed flashes of hidden gem potential after baiting and intercepting Josh Allen on a deep throw in Week 17.

Austin’s settled a cornerback position that was highly unstable for New England, and it will be interesting to see where he stands on the depth chart with so many players returning from injury. At the very least, he’s an intriguing developmental depth piece who could prove to be a legitimate starter with a strong offseason.

QB Nathan Rourke

According to NFL Network‘s Tom Pellisero, the Patritos have made quarterback and exclusive rights free agent Nathan Rourke their first re-signing of the Jerod Mayo era.

Rourke entered the NFL in 2023 after a two-year stint in the CFL, where he won Most Outstanding Canadian in 2022. The Jaguars signed him to a three-year deal the following year, but was ultimately released in mid-December and claimed by the Patriots two days later.

Rourke primarily served as an emergency third quarterback, but served as Bailey Zappe’s backup over Mac Jones in the finale against the Jets.

I wouldn’t expect Rourke to be much more than a camp arm this season, as New England will likely draft a quarterback early and sign a veteran to serve as a primary backup and mentor. Bailey Zappe is also under contract and proved to be a solid spot starter despite having little to work with.

FREE AGENT SIGNINGS

OT Chukwuma Okorafor

According to ESPN‘s Field Yates, the Patriots have signed former Steelers right tackle Chukwuma “Chuks” Okorafor to a one-year, $4 million deal and a maximum value of $8.25 million, hinting that the lineman could see significant snaps in 2024.

Pittsburgh cut Okorafor in a cap-saving move last February. He was benched after Week 8 after criticizing then-offensive coordinator Matt Canada’s play-calling, but reports indicate the incident was not a reflection of his character. Rookie Broderick Jones replaced Okorafor, but Pittsburgh still used him as an extra offensive lineman in heavy packages. Despite his Steelers career ending on a sour note, Okorafor is known as a good person and teammate.

While I don’t think he’s ideal as a top tackle option for New England, the former Steeler does have 59 games of starting experience at just 26 years old. He’s also played both tackle spots as well as guard. Okorafor is at his best in pass protection, where his massive frame, long arms, athleticism, and savvy hands make him tough to beat. He also plays with a mean streak at times and can be caught antagonizing defenders late into plays.

Okorafor can be an effective run blocker, but it isn’t a strength of his game. He also gets called for too many penalties, often due to grabbiness.

At worst, I see Okorafor serving as a swing tackle and occasional sixth offensive lineman, which Alex Van Pelt used more than any other team last season. At best, he competes for the top left tackle job, where he spent his final two seasons in college, or potentially even right tackle if Mike Onwenu isn’t re-signed.