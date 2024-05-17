Patriots 2024 schedule: Upset picks, best matchups, top storylines w/ Bob Socci

The voice of the Patriots, Bob Socci, makes his show return to break down the team’s 2024 brutal schedule, including the most likely upsets and under-the-radar storylines. Later, Andrew and Bob answer your mailbag questions.

0:00: David Andrews Extension

8:12: First Quarter of the Schedule

22:34: Second Quarter of the Schedule

30:12: When will Drake Maye start?

35:24: Third Quarter of Schedule

42:10: Forth Quarter of Schedule

47:33: Mailbag

