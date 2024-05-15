Patriots 2024 Schedule Tracker: Pats to Face Jaguars in London

The Patriots kick off a new era for the organization with one of the toughest schedules in the NFL.

While the “strength of schedule” metric is inherently flawed, as teams change every season, it could be argued that New England’s schedule is even more difficult than its opponent win rate suggests.

The AFC East features two of the league’s best quarterbacks in Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers, its fastest offense in Mike McDaniel’s Dolphins, and multiple fast, physical defenses. This division could go in several different directions, but easy wins will be hard to come by.

Every team in the AFC South boasts a bright offensive coach, a promising, big-armed quarterback, and a dynamic receiving corps. While Jacksonville’s defense hasn’t been as stout as its peers in recent seasons, offseason additions could help reshape their image. New England will find out in Week 7 when they face the Jaguars in London.

The NFC West is one of the most stacked divisions in football. The 49ers, Rams, and Seahawks are proven contenders. Jonathan Gannon’s defense will look to overcome growing pains from his first season as head coach, but the Cardinals’ future is looking bright after pairing Kyler Murray with Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Chargers and Bengals are coming off difficult seasons in which their star quarterbacks battled injuries. Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert’s teams have tried to course-correct by beefing up their protection while adding talented pass-catchers. Jim Harbaugh and Zac Taylor are also proven winners in the NFL who should help right their teams’ ships.

Finally, NFL fans should have their fingers crossed for a late-season matchup between the Patriots and Bears. With Jacoby Brissett likely to start the season, pushing this game could pit top-three picks Drake Maye and Caleb Williams against each other.

As difficult as New England’s schedule may be, it’s hard to see them not being a competitive team. Losing Bill Belichick takes away some of the defense’s winning edge. However, continuity and the growth of young players should help the unit take a step forward.

If the Patriots defense can be at least as resilient as last season, average offense and special teams may help them push a .500 record. Jacoby Brissett’s knowledge of Alex Van Pelt’s system and contributions from rookie playmakers could also lead to more explosive plays than many expect.

This list will keep you updated on all of the Patriots’ schedule announcements, including key additions and losses, coaching staffs, breakdowns, and once the schedule is fully announced, way-too-early game predictions.