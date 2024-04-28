Patriots 2024 Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

The Patriots’ 2024 draft class is officially in the books, but the team’s pursuit of rookie reinforcements isn’t over yet.

This list will track all of New England’s undrafted free-agent signings.

LB Jett Bush, Texas

“A former walk on from Houston Strake Jesuit who earned a scholarship as a sophomore in 2020, Bush started six times among his 58 games with the Longhorns over five seasons, playing on the edge and at inside linebacker for Texas. In 2023, Bush started five games and played in all 14, recording 17 tackles (eight solo) with three tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, one pass breakup, and one fumble recovery.”

– Wescott Eberts

LB Jontrey Hunter, Georgia State

“Inside/outside linebacker prospect with tight hips but explosive movements in space. Hunter made the move inside in 2023 but isn’t ready to read play design and respond with the quickness and accuracy needed for the position at this time. He’s fast in a straight line but takes questionable angles as a tackler and will often dive too soon, leading to excessive misses. Hunter plays with decent hands and quick feet but will likely need to kick back outside. His best shot at making a roster is with a huge workout and a big camp as a special teams contributor. ”

– Lance Zierlein

CB Kaleb Ford-Dement, Texas State

TE Jacob Warren, Tennessee

“Long arm and athletic body TE who can be moved to multiple positions on the field with an elite FBI which allows him to be efficient in space as a blocker or pass catcher.”

– Brandon Harston

Jacob Warren is one of the #Patriots most intriguing UDFA signings, especially in a TE room that's low on versatility and run-blocking upside Lined up all over for Tennessee and offers a big target over the middle and in the RZ Also a really smart guy who seems like another… pic.twitter.com/NKYLTL14Mh — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) April 28, 2024

RB DeShaun Fenwick, Oregon State

“Fenwick is a well-rounded back with power, quickness, and vision who I think will play in the NFL. However, he lacks elite traits and is substantially older than most draft picks at his position, so I have a hard time seeing him drafted prior to day 3. I would expect him to be selected around the 6th round.”

– Jake Kernen

OT Zuri Henry, UTEP

ED John Morgan III, Arkansas

“Morgan is a densely built edge defender capable of playing standing up or with a hand down pre-snap. He has good power and plays with leverage, but a lack of length will be a problem for him as a pro. Morgan will get what you give him as a rusher but is unlikely to create enough for himself with speed or rush acumen.”

– Lance Zierlein

SAF Dell Pettus, Troy

“An undersized SS who possesses solid AA with solid hip and foot movement that has been a 3+ year starter for his program and a staple in the defensive backfield as a cover safety. Is a high-energy and competitive guy who is active on the field and is the first to display energy and celebration on the field. He understands assignments and is able to rotate positions both pre and post-snap. Runs downhill with power and precision, making him effective in run support and in the second level. Able to flip his hips to drop into coverage, running with deep routes such as seams, etc. Is a good open-field tackler showing aggressiveness and the ability to tackle high and low when needed while attacking with good angles that limit missed tackles.”

– Tyler Moore

CB Mikey Victor, Alabama State

“Victor projects as an adequate rotational NFL prospect. His path to the NFL is paved with potential and promise. His unique blend of physical attributes, coupled with his skill set, positions him as a valuable asset with the capacity to contribute significantly to an NFL franchise. To maximize his professional impact, Victor must focus on refining his technique, particularly in press coverage, and improving his change of direction abilities.

With targeted training and development, he has the potential to evolve into a more dynamic and versatile defender, capable of taking on a broader range of coverage responsibilities. His combination of size, skill, and potential makes him an intriguing prospect for teams looking to bolster their secondary with a player capable of making an immediate impact on special teams and potentially growing into a more significant role on defense.”

– Gerald J. Huggins II

IOL Charles Turner, LSU

“Turner is an undersized center-only prospect who relies on his tenacity to overcome his limitations. The LSU offensive line was a physical unit and Turner fit right in. While he held his own for the most part, the step up in competition could strain his ability to keep up as both a run blocker and pass protector. He has good length and is a decent athlete but will need to improve his technique and show that he can play with enough contact balance to grind out reps on the NFL level.”