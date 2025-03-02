Patriots 2025 Draft Prospect Tracker

After a year in limbo, the Patriots are expected to climb their way back to respectability under new head coach Mike Vrabel. With that ascent will come significant roster turnover and an emphasis on building through the trenches.

As always, free agency will determine the team’s most pressing needs ahead of the draft, but several positions could use an infusion of youth.

Christian Gonzalez has established himself as one of the league’s best corners, and Keion White proved to be a formidable interior rusher last season. But between Christian Barmore’s uncertain future, two disappointing seasons from Marte Mapu, and Marcus Jones potentially being a mismatch in Vrabel’s defense, the defense is starved for developmental talent.

Left tackle and pass-catcher are glaring offensive holes that could be addressed via a veteran acquisition or an early-round draft pick.

Executive Vice President of Player Personnel Eliot Wolf also noted this class is deep at defensive line, tight end, and running back, so at least one dip into each position could be on the horizon.

As Vrabel, Wolf, and Vice President of Player Personnel Ryan Cowden look to rebuild a once-great franchise, this list will keep track of all reported meetings and workouts between the Patriots and prospective 2025 draft prospects.

RUNNING BACKS

RB Omarion Hampton, North Carolina (Combine)

“Omarion Hampton is a talented and versatile offensive player. He makes his impact felt as a receiver and runner. Hampton projects best in gap/power run schemes, which allow him to attack the line of scrimmage with momentum and squared shoulders. He should excel after contact and score touchdowns in the red zone.”

– Dame Parson

RB R.J. Harvey, UCF (Combine, Senior Bowl)

“RJ Harvey projects to be a change-of-pace RB2 for an NFL offense that runs inside zone, pin-pull, and duo concepts. His patience and ability to manipulate second-level defenders by pressing running lanes and escaping is impressive. The lack of long speed and chasing the big plays on the perimeter will keep him regulated as a rotational RB rather than the lead dog in the clubhouse.”

– Dame Parson

RB Kyle Monangai, Rutgers (Combine)

“Monangai projects as a dynamic and productive zone running back at the next level. He has the skill set to be a heavy all-purpose or yards-from-scrimmage RB. Monangai will be a nice target for teams that do not value the position early in the draft. At worst, he will be a nice RB2 in the NFL.”

– Dame Parson

RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Arizona (East-West Shrine Bowl)

“His downhill attacking style will mesh well in inside zone and gap-rushing offenses that look to get upfield quickly. However, his limitations on third down and as an overall athlete cap his ceiling in the NFL. He has upside as a first- and second-down change-of-pace back behind an offensive line that can keep him clean behind the line of scrimmage.”

– Daniel Harms

RB Josh Williams, LSU (East-West Shrine Bowl)

“Josh Williams is a quick-footed, high-IQ running back who can be productive as a runner and in the passing game.”

– Keith Sanchez

RB Treshaun Ward, Boston College (Tropical Bowl)

RB Jalen White, Georgia Southern (Tropical Bowl)

“Best suited for a power-based offense that can maximize his strengths as a downhill runner while developing his auxiliary skills. Could contribute immediately as part of a committee backfield, with the potential to grow into a more significant role if he can translate his impressive physical tools into consistent on-field production.”

– J.T. Smith

WIDE RECEIVERS

WR Pat Bryant, Illinois (Combine, Senior Bowl)

“Bryant projects to be able to fill roles as both an outside big-bodied target and as a slot role for an offense. His upside is a go-to big-bodied receiver for offense as he has a good combination of size and athleticism and is a smooth route-runner who plays the ball aggressively in the air…Bryant has the upside to be a WR2 who can fill in in moments to be an NFL offense’s leading receiver for spurts throughout the season.”

– The Draft Network

WR Matthew Golden, Texas (Combine)

“In all, Matthew Golden projects as a WR 2/3 to assume the role of a movement Z receiver. With his speed and explosiveness Golden will be a nice complement to a traditional X-receiver. He will be the quick separator in the offense.”

– Dame Parson

WR Tre Harris, Ole Miss (Combine)

“Overall, Tre Harris profiles as a strong possession receiver with good run-after-catch ability. He is alignment versatile and can play all three wide receiver positions effectively. With his route running, strength, and football IQ, Harris projects as a productive starting receiver at the next level.”

– Dame Parson

WR Travis Hunter, Colorado (Combine)

“Overall, Hunter is a highly skilled wide receiver who excels in attacking all three levels of the defense. His combination of coverage recognition, explosive athleticism, ball skills, and run-after-catch ability creates an impact offensive playmaker.”

– Dame Parson

WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona (Combine)

“Tetairoa McMillan is a fantastic receiving threat who brings a ton to the table. NFL offensive coordinators will appreciate his versatility and the litany of ways he can win in their offensive structure. He projects as a No. 1 wide receiver who you pepper with a high amount of targets per game.”

– Dame Parson

WR Xavier Restrepo, Miami (Combine)

“Overall, Restrepo is a move piece whose skill set should translate seamlessly to the NFL level due to his short-area quickness, route-running, and creativity after the catch. Teams in need of immediate separators out of the slot to round out a WR core could prioritize Restrepo early in the draft.”

– Ryan Fowler

WR Ricky White, UNLV (Combine)

“White projects as a field-stretching Z-receiver in an offense that uses mesh concepts as a man coverage beater and vertical/horizontal shots down the field. White is a solid potential starter who should be paired with a true WR1 in an NFL offense.”

– Dame Parson

WR Tai Felton, Maryland (Senior Bowl)

“Overall, Felton projects as a featured weapon in an NFL offense that can succeed at a variety of depths. Easy man separator with excellent instincts against zone. Felton’s YAC ability and top-end speed will expand a playbook at his size, as well. His experience and production at the P4 level will also hold weight for teams as a WR1. ”

– Ryan Fowler

WR Jayden Higgins, Iowa State (Senior Bowl)

“In conclusion, Jayden Higgins is a possession receiver who can align at the X, Z, and slot positions. Expectations would place him in the WR3/4 role with opportunities to climb the depth chart. His quick route-running abilities will fit well in a West Coast offensive system.”

– Dame Parson

WR Jaylin Noel, Iowa State (Senior Bowl)

“Noel is a quick player whose best usage is out of the slot and put into motion. His quickness and zone beating will allow him to find gaps in many defenses, but his play strength and ability after the catch will limit explosive plays at the next level.”

– Daniel Harms

WR Jalen Royals, Utah State (Senior Bowl)

“Royals is a three-level threat with the tools to make impressive jumping grabs with his track background. He can win in a multitude of ways, and that’s the sign of a genuinely impactful receiver.”

– Daniel Harms

WR Arian Smith, Georgia (Senior Bowl)

“Smith is an older prospect who didn’t break out until his fifth year, but the surprising nuance and world-class speed will intrigue NFL teams. He needs to improve his catch technique and route tree if he’s going to develop into more than a “gimmick” receiver.”

– Daniel Harms

WR Kyle Williams, Washington State (Senior Bowl)

“Williams is a great athlete with surprising nuance to his route tree who suffered from poor quarterback play, or his season could have been even bigger in 2024. He projects as an alignment-versatile receiver with an ability to win on the outside who is very intriguing for NFL success.”

– Daniel Harms

WR Jeremiah Hunter, Washington (Tropical Bowl)

“Washington wide receiver Jeremiah Hunter enters the pre-draft process as a proven big-play threat. Hunter averaged an explosive 14.3 yards per catch in four seasons. He recently put his contested-catch abilities on display at the Tropical Bowl.”

– Justin Melo

WR Landon Parker, Troy (Tropical Bowl)

WR Carl Smith Jr., Robert Morris (Tropical Bowl)

TIGHT ENDS

TE Gavin Bartholomew, Pitt (Combine)

“Overall, Bartholomew projects as a rotational piece in a tight end room whose path to snaps could come quickly due to his competitiveness and success as a blocker, along with his production and experience in space.”

– Ryan Fowler

TE Gunnar Helm, Texas (Combine)

“Gunnar Helm projects as a TE2 for 12-personnel teams. He can play with his hand in the dirt, off the line as an H-back, and flexed out into the slot. He is built like a traditional Y tight end with functional pass-catching abilities but needs to improve his run blocking.”

– Dame Parson

TE Bryson Nesbit, North Carolina (Combine)

“Overall, Nesbit is a versatile offensive weapon whose fluidity as a route-runner and creativity after the catch showcases an intriguing talent that could challenge for a top-two tight end role at the next level.”

– Ryan Fowler

TE/FB Robbie Ouzts, Alabama (Combine)

“Ouzts is built like an ironworker who has a squat rack in the garage. He’s compact and muscular but surprisingly athletic in routes and on move blocks. He can align as a wing and fits up blocks with good technique and balance, but he gets discarded by longer opponents. As a lead blocker he sees the run lane like a running back and adjusts well to strike moving targets. He can run routes if needed and should play on kick return, punt cover and field goal teams. A move to fullback will give him a chance to compete for a roster spot.”

– Lance Zierlein

TE Mason Taylor, LSU (Combine, Senior Bowl)

“Overall, Taylor is a versatile tight end prospect who can fill multiple roles on offense. He projects as a key contributor, making plays in the passing game and providing consistent reliability week in and week out.”

– Keith Sanchez

TE Jackson Hawes, Georgia Tech (Senior Bowl)

“Hawes projects best as a designated blocker for an NFL offense. His versatility in types of blocks and ability in the run and pass game leave a window for meaningful snaps — but he isn’t likely to be a valued starting option for a team because of the receiving limitations.

He should be considered a scheme-diverse TE2 or TE3 for heavy personnel packages. Hawes’ special teams background on kickoff and field goal teams warrants consideration for roster purposes, as well. ”

– Kyle Crabbs

TE Rivaldo Fairweather, Auburn (East-West Shrine Bowl)

OFFENSIVE TACKLES

LT Anthony Belton, NC State (Senior Bowl)

“Overall, Belton has starter-level size, natural power, and enough athletic ability to warrant being drafted, but sloppy technique and shaky recovery skills make him a high-variance dart throw worth a shot for a high-end, veteran line room and coaching staff.”

– Brandon Thorn

LT Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon (Senior Bowl)

“Overall, Conerly has good athletic ability, recovery skills, and the frame of a starting tackle while turning the corner in his development over the second half of the season that increased his sustain and anchoring skills. Conerly is still very young with the runway and physical tools to start at tackle as a rookie in a zone-based run scheme.”

– Brandon Thorn

LT Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota (Senior Bowl)

“Overall, Ersery is a long, tactful blocker with good play strength, competitive toughness, and enough athletic ability to stick at tackle in the NFL. However, his upright playing style and average athletic ability likely cap his ceiling as a middle-of-the-pack starter.”

– Brandon Thorn

LT Charles Grant, William & Mary (Combine)

“Overall, Grant is a very athletic, skilled zone run blocker with very good physicality, effort and strain to stick on blocks once latched. His lack of mass and impending jump in competition calls into question his projection to the NFL, putting his all-star circuit performance at the forefront of his final grade.”

– Brandon Thorn

RT Ozzy Trapilo, Boston College (Senior Bowl)

“Overall, Trapilo has the size, craftiness, play strength, and anchoring ability to be a high-level backup at tackle or guard right away and compete for a starting right tackle role as a rookie inside a multiple run scheme that majors in zone concepts.”

– Brandon Thorn

LT Carson Vinson, Alabama A&M (Senior Bowl)

“Overall, Vinson has the foundational physical tools and demeanor to develop into a quality backup and possible starter down the road at tackle or guard but needs significant work with his footwork, hands, and overall use of leverage to consistently sustain blocks in the NFL. His performance at the Senior Bowl will go a long way in either quieting some of these concerns or making them even more obvious.”

– Brandon Thorn

LT DeVonte Gordon, Wake Forest (Tropical Bowl)

RT Zovon Lindsay, Coastal Carolina (Tropical Bowl)

RT Mason Miller, North Dakota State (Hula Bowl)

INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

OL Miles Frazier, LSU (Senior Bowl)

“Overall, Frazier has below-average movement skills and erratic sustain skills but is a big, strong, experienced guard prospect with impressive proven versatility on his resume and the skills to carve out a role inside a downhill, vertical run scheme.”

– Brandon Thorn

OL Marcus Mbow, Purdue (Senior Bowl)

“Overall, Mbow brings good quickness and a crafty, refined skill-set that will allow him to compete for a backup role right away at tackle or guard with starter potential during his rookie contract but he will need to bolster his play strength and ability to deal with power before becoming a full-time starter.”

– Brandon Thorn

C Dylan Poirier, New Hampshire (Hula Bowl)

EDGE DEFENDERS

ED Abdul Carter, Penn State (Combine)

“Overall, Carter’s blend of production at multiple levels within a defense showcases an elite prospect. Carter’s instincts and playmaking ability in multiple facets set the stage for a highly intriguing chess piece that can play all over a front seven, with projectable traits that could see him evolve into an All-Pro type of defender.”

– Ryan Fowler

ED Jah Joyner, Minnesota (Combine, Senior Bowl)

“Joyner is the prototypical NFL edge rusher with the size, strength, length, and pass-rush upside to be an impactful player at the next level. He’s still developing as a run defender and learning to use his length more effectively, but the foundation is there for Joyner to be a good starter in the NFL.”

– Daniel Harms

ED Josaiah Stewart, Michigan (Senior Bowl)

“Overall, Stewart’s combination of sub-par size and technical flaws as a pass rusher could lead to varying opinions about his ceiling from NFL clubs. But his production is hard to argue with, and he has enough traits to potentially become a sub-package rusher as a standup outside linebacker.”

– Matt Holder

ED Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss (Senior Bowl)

“Overall, Umanmielen would be a good fit as a standup linebacker for a team that uses a lot of odd fronts. He can contribute as a pass-rusher right away and is good enough to get by as a run defender to become a full-time starter by his second or third season, if not sooner.”

– Matt Holder

ED B.J. Green, Colorado (Hula Bowl)

ED Seth Coleman, Illinois (Hula Bowl)

INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

DT Mason Graham, Michigan (Combine)

“Overall, Graham projects best as a starting even front 3-technique defensive tackle. He can wreck offensive game plans due to his prowess versus the run and pass. Graham has the skill set and physical ability to become one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL.”

– The Draft Network

DT Nic Scourton, Texas A&M) (Combine)

“Overall, Scourton has a unique blend of size, athleticism, and strength for an edge rusher. On the next level, he should be a versatile front-seven defender who can play EDGE but also reduce inside to an athletic hand-in-the-ground IDL.”

– Keith Sanchez

NT Kenneth Grant, Michigan (Combine)

“Grant is a broad-bodied nose tackle whose tape can run hot and cold depending on the game and the types of blocks he’s facing. He struggles to anchor when hit with down blocks due to his narrow base and tall pads, but he uses his power and length to beat single blocks and split double teams when he finds the crease. He had some sack production in college, and we could see him improve in that area once he learns to create more rush space with his hands.”

– Lance Zierlein

NT Cam Jackson, Florida (Senior Bowl)

“Overall, Jackson possesses several attractive traits for NFL teams, including his versatility and high motor. With further development as a pass rusher and run defender, Jackson has the potential to become a reliable starting IDL for an NFL franchise.”

– Keith Sanchez

DT T.J. Sanders, South Carolina (Senior Bowl)

“Overall, Sanders can be a solid 3-technique in even fronts or lineup as a 4i-technique in odd fronts. He’d probably be best in more of a rotational role as he struggles to make an impact for all four quarters.”

– Matt Holder

LINEBACKERS

LB/ED Jihaad Campbell, Alabama (Combine)

“Overall, Campbell is a versatile second-level defender who is a good traditional stacked linebacker but his most impactful value could be carved out for him as he gets more snaps as an edge rusher and can develop in that alignment to become impactful.”

– Keith Sanchez

LB Barrett Carter, Clemson (Combine)

“Overall, Carter has a chance at becoming a complete backer in the NFL if his ability to stack and shed improves and his instincts against the run become more consistent. Schematically, he’d be a good fit as a “SAM” linebacker with his ability to cover and take on blocks against tight ends.”

– Matt Holder

LB Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma (Combine)

“Overall, Stutsman has the physical profile of a linebacker who can be an every-down contributor, but the team that drafts him will need to be patient and work with him on his instincts in both phases of the game.”

– Matt Holder

LB Eugene Asante, Auburn (Senior Bowl)

“Asante projects best as a WILL or coverage linebacker who plays predominantly against the pass and can threaten opposing quarterbacks with quick blitzes. His athletic ability and speed will be intriguing, but he’s more of a sub-package linebacker.”

– Daniel Harms

LB Cody Lindenberg, Minnesota (Senior Bowl)

“Lindenberg projects as a WILL linebacker in the NFL with his coverage upside and pursuit of the football in the run game. If he can improve his ability to stack and shed in the run game, he’ll be a more complete linebacker.”

– Daniel Harms

LB Nickolas Martin, Oklahoma (Senior Bowl)

“Overall, Martin fits the mold of where the linebacker position is moving at the NFL level. He has the instincts and tackling ability to live at LB on run downs, the athleticism to cover RBs and TEs in space, and the electric trigger and movement skills to live on all three downs at varying depths. Considering his skill set/production in minimal snaps (comparatively to other draft-eligible LBs) Martin has a performance ceiling as lofty as any linebacker in the country and is someone who should be prioritized for teams in need of a dynamic athlete in the middle of a defense.”

– Ryan Fowler

LB Karene Reid, Utah (Senior Bowl)

“Overall, Reid is an active and instinctive ballplayer whose toughness and willingness to mix it up from sideline to sideline has to be appreciated. He projects as a multi-phase contributor whose immediate path to snaps could come as a core special teamer and hybrid second-level defender.”

– Ryan Fowler

LB Jesiah Pierre, UCF (Tropical Bowl)

LB Matt Jones, Baylor (Hula Bowl)

CORNERBACKS

CB Travis Hunter, Colorado (Combine)

“Overall, Hunter projects as a versatile coverage cornerback with primary zone principles. His athleticism, instincts, and ball skills give him a Pro-Bowl caliber ceiling, potentially higher. Hunter compares to Marcus Peters but with more explosiveness and speed.”

– Dame Parson

CB Bilhal Kone, Western Michigan (Combine, Senior Bowl)

“Kone has the traits to develop into a productive starting cornerback at the NFL level. His physical tools—length, fluidity, and press coverage ability—are undeniable, and his experience in both man and zone coverage gives him a solid foundation. However, Kone will need to continue refining and improving his game. Kone has the potential to be a solid contributor in the NFL.”

– The Draft Network

CB Mac McWilliams, UCF (Combine)

“Overall, McWilliams projects as an immediate contributor within an NFL secondary whose tape is one of the most impressive of any corner in the 2025 class. His fundamental coverage ability in man, trigger, and instincts vs zone, along with his impact at or near the line of scrimmage in the ground/screen game, showcases an experienced and well-versed prospect who touts the skill set necessary to start at the NFL level.”

– Ryan Fowler

CB Tommi Hill, Nebraska (Senior Bowl)

“His injury in 2024 forced him to play tentatively, and he didn’t activate against the run or downhill as quickly as he did in 2023, but the tools are there. His deep and recovery speed also took a hit, but early in the season, he was flying around making plays against Colorado. Although he took a step back due to injury, Hill is an NFL corner, from body type to football IQ, and he possesses the tools to get even better in the NFL.”

– Daniel Harms

CB Quincy Riley, Louisville (Senior Bowl)

“Quincy Riley projects as a mid-round pick with the potential to develop into a starter later in his career. His athleticism and ball skills give him a strong foundation, but he must improve his speed, reaction times, and zone coverage awareness to make a consistent impact at the next level.”

– Cory Giddings

CB Tyron Herring, Delaware (East-West Shrine Bowl)

“Tyron Herring is a long, instinctive cornerback with the tools to excel in specific schemes. While his limitations in man coverage and run defense may cap his ceiling, his zone coverage skills and potential for special teams contributions give him a chance to compete for a spot on an NFL roster. With further development and the right system fit, Herring could become a valuable depth player in a secondary.”

– Gerald J. Huggins II

SAFETIES

FS Jonas Sanker, Virginia (Combine, Senior Bowl)

“Jonas Sanker is a versatile depth safety who can excel in sub-packages and contribute early on special teams. His ability to play both deep safety and nickel makes him a valuable chess piece for defensive coordinators, particularly in schemes that prioritize coverage flexibility. While his tackling consistency and occasional lapses in zone discipline will need attention, his instincts, ball skills, and versatility give him a solid floor as a rotational defensive back with the potential to develop into a more consistent contributor.”

– Cory Giddings

SS Mason Hook, Toledo (Senior Bowl)

“Despite some limitations, Hook enters the NFL as a highly productive, experienced safety who excels in the box and thrives near the ball. He’s a perfect fit for a scheme that leans on his physicality, instincts, and ability to play the run without asking him to cover large areas in space. With the right system, Hook has the tools to make an impact.”

– The Draft Network

SS Jayden Johnson, Arkansas (Tropical Bowl)

“Two year starter with good height and solid weight that is a good athlete with processing shortfalls in man and zone responsibilities as middle-field safety. Physical player at the catch point, relying on foot speed and body control to recover. Good tackling form with marginal angles and adequate willingness at POA. Needs to have an increase in defensive effectiveness this fall to secure draft stock.”

– Justin Apodaca

KICKERS

K Ben Sauls, Pitt (Combine)

“Full-menu kicking prospect whose best season was his last with Pitt. Sauls has the hang-time and distance to prevent kick returns and displayed newfound deep-kick accuracy in 2024. His range helps, but teams might have to tinker with his approach and operation quickness, as it could make him vulnerable to blocks in the league.”

– Lance Zierlein

K Andy Borregales, Miami (East-West Shrine Bowl)



“Four-year kicker who leaves Miami with a reputation for being accurate and clutch. The keys to Borregales’ accuracy are his repeatable stroke and consistent ball-striking. He doesn’t have a cannon for a right leg but he has enough power to hit from distance at an admirable clip. He has a good chance to win a pro job as a rookie.”

– Lance Zierlein