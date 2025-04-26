Patriots 2025 Draft Tracker: Versatile RB TreVeyon Henderson Taken 38th Overall

After a strong free agency, the Patriots embark on the next stage by building through the draft.

New England has (hopefully) addressed its glaring need at left tackle, selecting former LSU Tiger Will Campbell, but there’s still much work to be done on day two.

Premium spots like wide receiver and pass rusher could use more explosiveness, and long-term roles are still up for grabs on the offensive line. Even seemingly well-stocked positions like running back and corner could be addressed in the top 100.

Here, we’ll keep track of the Patriots’ selections with quick thoughts and film cut-ups on each player.

Round 1, Pick 4: LT Will Campbell, LSU (21)

The Patriots make the predictable, but wise choice at the top of the draft. And while they may have reached for need, it’s hard to blame them when their biggest roster hole was also the second hardest spot to fill in football.

While Campbell has his deficiencies, the Patriots got themselves a franchise pillar, physical tone-setter, and the best offensive lineman in the draft. After an excellent SEC career, the question isn’t whether Campbell can play tackle, but where his ceiling is highest. A move to guard would minimize arm length concerns, but so could improved technique outside.

Even if Campbell’s ceiling at tackle is “very good”, that’s more than most teams can say about their blindside situation, and he gives them an elite run blocker for Josh McDaniels’ diverse gap scheme.

LT Will Campbell in pass pro vs Kyle Kennard pic.twitter.com/FWxOZNovHd — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) March 25, 2025

Round 2, Pick 38: RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State (22)

Last week, Mike Vrabel said he leans best player available whenever possible. While Luther Burden III and Donovan Ezeiruaku were also worthy contenders at 38th overall, there’s no question TreVeyon Henderson was deserving of the pick.

The four-year starter has significant tread on his tires, and he battled injuries at Ohio State, but he’s a homerun threat and a Vrabel guy through and through. Henderson is an elite pass protector and violent blocker, a versatile receiver who can line up all over the formation, and a dangerous runner who can turn any touch into a long score. He was also a captain for the Buckeyes, known for his selflessness and maturity, and only fumbled twice in four years.

Henderson should quickly earn a role on obvious passing downs, but should also factor into the early-down rotation and could push Antonio Gibson for playing time.

RB TreVeyon Henderson cutting back on counter and making two defenders miss for a long TD pic.twitter.com/DlRwUZ3ABc — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) April 25, 2025

Round 3, Pick 69:

Round 3, Pick 77 (via ATL):

Round 4, Pick 106:

Round 5, Pick 144:

Round 5, Pick 171:

Round 7, Pick 220:

Round 7, Pick 238 (via LAC):