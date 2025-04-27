Patriots 2025 Draft Tracker: Defensive Line, Special Teams the Focus on Day 3

After a strong free agency, the Patriots embark on the next stage by building through the draft.

New England has (hopefully) addressed its glaring need at left tackle, selecting former LSU Tiger Will Campbell, but there’s still much work to be done on day two.

Premium spots like wide receiver and pass rusher could use more explosiveness, and long-term roles are still up for grabs on the offensive line. Even seemingly well-stocked positions like running back and corner could be addressed in the top 100.

Here, we’ll keep track of the Patriots’ selections with quick thoughts and film cut-ups on each player.

Round 1, Pick 4: LT Will Campbell, LSU

The Patriots make the predictable, but wise choice at the top of the draft. And while they may have reached for need, it’s hard to blame them when their biggest roster hole was also the second hardest spot to fill in football.

Campbell has his deficiencies, but the Patriots got themselves a franchise pillar, physical tone-setter, and the best offensive lineman in the draft. After an excellent SEC career, the question isn’t whether Campbell can play tackle, but where his ceiling is highest. A move to guard would minimize arm length concerns, but so could improved technique outside.

LT Will Campbell in pass pro vs Kyle Kennard pic.twitter.com/FWxOZNovHd — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) March 25, 2025

Even if Campbell’s ceiling at tackle is “very good”, that’s more than most teams can say about their blindside situation, and he gives them an elite run blocker for Josh McDaniels’ diverse gap scheme.

Round 2, Pick 38: RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

Last week, Mike Vrabel said he leans best player available whenever possible. While Luther Burden III and Donovan Ezeiruaku were also worthy contenders at 38th overall, there’s no question Henderson was deserving of the pick.

The four-year starter has significant tread on his tires, and he battled injuries at Ohio State, but he’s a homerun threat and a Vrabel guy through and through. Henderson is an elite pass protector and violent blocker, a versatile receiver who can line up all over the formation, and a dangerous runner who can turn any touch into a long score. He was also a captain for the Buckeyes, known for his selflessness and maturity, and only fumbled twice in four years.

RB TreVeyon Henderson cutting back on counter and making two defenders miss for a long TD pic.twitter.com/DlRwUZ3ABc — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) April 25, 2025

Henderson should quickly earn a role on obvious passing downs, but should also factor into the early-down rotation and could push Antonio Gibson for playing time.

Round 3, Pick 69: WR Kyle Williams, Washington State

The Patriots’ receiver room has lacked juice since before Tom Brady left for Tampa, and attempts to address the need have annually gone up in flames. Williams may finally buck that trend, bringing home run ability both downfield and after the catch.

The 5’11”, 190 lber may be undersized, but he’s slippery off the line and can take the top off when he stacks defenders. Williams is also tougher and has better balance than one might expect, making him formidable with the ball in his hands.

Kyle Williams vertical targets pic.twitter.com/NsKGPLUEto — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) April 3, 2025

Helping Williams avoid contact with motion and condensed splits would be ideal, but he can line up at any receiver spot and must be accounted for while on the field. If Stefon Diggs begins the season on the PUP list, Williams should compete for a starting outside receiver with Mack Hollins, Ja’Lynn Polk, Javon Baker, and potentially Kayshon Boutte.

Round 3, Pick 95 (via KC): Jared Wilson, Georgia

Franchise legend David Andrews was a surprise cut early in the Mike Vrabel era, leading many to wonder what the future held at center. Former Viking Garrett Bradbury was signed to fill the void, but the veteran was only available because Minnesota replaced him. But with the selection of Wilson, New England now has options on the interior and a long-term answer in the middle.

After years of facing future NFL talent on Georgia’s practice squad, Wilson earned Second Team All-SEC honors in his one season as a starter. Though his inexperience and lack of size were evident at times, he makes up for it with elite athleticism, impressive instincts, and great effort. He’s also got strong hands to control linemen once he’s locked on.

C Jared Wilson vs Alfred Collins (#95) pic.twitter.com/EbJgjjF2gs — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) March 30, 2025

Wilson’s mobility, including his ability to pull on some concepts, should greatly increase the Patriots’ run game flexibility. He’ll take his lumps in pass pro early on, but as Eliot Wolf said in his Friday presser, the sky is the limit.

Round 4, Pick 106: S Craig Woodson, Cal

Safety didn’t seem like the Patriots’ most pressing need, and there were good values to be had on the defensive line, but Woodson is another obvious Vrabel pick. While he’ll be an older rookie, the 6’1″, 200 lber brings three straight years of starting experience at Cal, where the primary free safety played all over the secondary. Over that time, he registered five interceptions, 19 pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and nine tackles for loss.

S Craig Woodson (#2) tackling/in pursuit vs Syracuse pic.twitter.com/zK659A7fRv — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) April 26, 2025

Woodson is joining a crowded safety room, so his early role will have to be earned through special teams and making the most of practice opportunities. He’ll compete with former Cal teammate Jaylinn Hawkins, veteran Marcus Epps, and former third-rounder Marte Mapu for the third safety role behind Kyle Dugger and Jabrill Peppers.

Round 4, Pick 137 (via SEA): DT Joshua Farmer, FSU

Christian Barmore and Milton Williams could be an elite interior pairing, but developmental depth at the position was lacking. Farmer represents a major boost at the position, having led Florida State with four sacks last season as a team captain. The 6’3″, 305 lber was a standout at the Senior Bowl, where his combination of size, power, and quickness flashed against top competition.

Florida State DI Joshua Farmer’s shown impressive quickness and power in 1v1 drills this week Here they are on display against Grey Zabel, who’s been one of the Senior Bowl’s most impressive players through two practices pic.twitter.com/Y0kLfxbHLn — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) January 30, 2025

Consistency and overall production are for concerns with Farmer, but his steady improvement at FSU is encouraging. He should be the defensive interior’s top option behind Barmore and Williams with starting potential down the road.

Round 5, Pick 146 (via CAR): ED Bradyn Swinson, LSU

The Patriots’ new look defensive line needed a developmental edge rusher, and they got one of this class’ best in Swinson. The 2024 SEC pressures leader also led LSU in sacks and TFLs, tormenting blockers with his explosiveness, fluidity, and active hands. He consistently walks back tackles when converting speed to power, and he switches things up by incorporating finesse moves like cross-chops and double swipes. Run defense isn’t a strength at this point, but he can manage against tight-ends and chase plays from the backside.

Bradyn Swinson is flying way under the radar. Genuinely excellent tape off the EDGE pic.twitter.com/5gMI6N754i — Billy M (@BillyM_91) March 26, 2025

Swinson is a day two talent who may have fallen due to off-field concerns, but he’s a talented player who fills a premium role. He should compete with fellow LSU alum K’Lavon Chaisson as the top designated edge rusher behind early-down staple Anfernee Jennings.

Round 6, Pick 182 (via DET): K Andres Borregales, Miami

Kicker was the one spot it felt the Patriots had to address in this draft. John Parker Romo is reliable short-intermediate, but he isn’t a long-term answer. Borregales is arguably the best kicker in this draft, earning First Team All-ACC honors in back-to-back seasons and a reputation for his accuracy and clutch gene. He also overlapped with former Miami GM Alonzo Highsmith, so the Patriots know exactly what kind of guy they’re getting. It would be a surprise if Borregales didn’t win the top job by summer’s end.

Round 7, Pick 220: OT Marcus Bryant, Missouri

Mizzou ➡️ Mass Welcome to the Patriots @marcus_bryant52! pic.twitter.com/f3RfSaxAuU — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 26, 2025

The Patriots add more depth to the blindside, but go a bit bulkier with the 6’7″, 320 lb Bryant. The fifth-year senior has over 40 starts at left tackle under his belt, making up for a lack of natural bend with his power, length, and mirroring ability. Bryant’s upside as a pass protector and gap run blocker should allow him to compete for the top swing tackle spot.

Round 7, Pick 251 (via DET): LS Julian Ashby, Vanderbilt

The Patriots have moved on from several franchise pillars this offseason, and the addition of Ashby could spell a similar fate for 2x Super Bowl champion Joe Cardona. Ashby is small for the position, but he’s got good athleticism and could contribute as a tackler in Jeremy Springer’s punt unit. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein praises Ashby’s snap accuracy and operational quickness, calling him the best long snapper in the class.

Round 7, Pick 257 (via DET): CB Kobee Minor, Memphis

MR. IRRELEVANT KOBEE MINOR 👏 Welcome to New England @ThekobeeMinor! pic.twitter.com/PCVPSQ9JfW — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 26, 2025

I couldn’t find much information on Minor, but the 5’11”, 188 lber fits the mold for a Vrale slot corner and adds competition behind Marcus Jones. He’ll have to earn a spot through contributions on special teams.