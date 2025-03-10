Patriots 2025 Free Agency & Trade Tracker: DT Milton Williams Becomes Highest Paid Player in Team History

The Patriots are undergoing yet another rebuild, but this round is expected to be more thorough than other recent resets.

Head coach Mike Vrabel will lead the charge, collaborating with executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf and new vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden in what will likely be a Herculean effort.

New England recently retooled its offensive and defensive staffs, adding a mix of new and familiar faces. A similar migration is likely coming to the roster, and Vrabel has made his expectations known.

“We’re going to demand effort and finish,” Vrabel said at his introductory press conference. “People ask what non-negotiables are. Our effort and our finish is going to be the contract that we make with our teammates. That will be my job to make sure.”

Offensive coordinator/prodigal son Josh McDaniels brings one of the most robust resumes in football. Those qualifications come with high standards for his players, who are expected to pay microscopic attention to detail. With few experienced veterans on offense and even less talent, expect multiple additions to the trenches and receiving corps.

Coordinator and defensive line specialist Terrell Williams looks to reinforce a thin front with heavy health concerns. Whether those additions come through top-of-market deals, a slew of shrewd signings, a haul of draft picks, or some combination will be interesting to monitor. New England’s secondary is also a sneaky concern, as top safeties Kyle Dugger and Jabrill Peppers are approaching their thirties, and mighty mite Marcus Jones may no longer be a scheme fit.

This list will track the Patriots’ reported free-agent signings, re-signings, and roster departures.

ADDITIONS

QB Josh Dobbs (Free Agent)

The Patriots are signing quarterback Josh Dobbs to a two-year, $8 million deal. The 30-year-old spent last season on the 49ers, but he played snaps for Mike Vrabel’s Titans in 2022 when current New England wide receivers coach Todd Downing was offensive coordinator. He also overlapped with former Browns offensive assistant and current Patriots quarterbacks coach Ashton Grant in 2022 and 2023.

Dobbs projects as the third-string quarterback behind Drake Maye and Joe Milton, but moving Milton could bump the veteran up to QB2.

NT Khyiris Tonga (Free Agent)

The Patriots are signing nose tackle Khyiris Tonga on a one-year, $2.7 million deal. The 28-year-old overlapped with outside linebackers coach and former pass rush specialist Mike Smith in Minnesota for two seasons before joining the Cardinals in 2024.

Tonga projects as a potential starter at nose tackle, replacing the recently traded Davon Godchaux.

DT Milton Williams (Free Agent)

The Patriots are signing defensive tackle Milton Williams to a four-year, $104 million deal with $63 million guaranteed. It was initially reported the 26-year-old agreed to terms with the Panthers, but New England upped its offer to land the prize of free agency. The deal makes Williams the highest-paid player in Patriots history and third-highest-paid at his position by average annual value.

The rising defender broke out as a top-tier pass rusher last season after primarily being a run defender in his two previous seasons. He projects as a starter in Vrabel’s attacking defensive scheme.

RT Morgan Moses (Free Agent)

The Patriots are signing right tackle Morgan Moses to a three-year, $24 million worth up to $28.5 million. The 34-year-old spent last season with the division rival Jets, overlapping with New York’s former offensive-coordinator-turned-passing-game-coordinator and current New England wide receivers coach Todd Downing.

Moses is a stout pass protector and solid run blocker, and he’s the Patriots’ most proven right tackle since Trent Brown manned the spot. The veteran projects as a starter and eventual bridge to Caedan Wallace or a potential draft pick.

CB Carlton Davis III (Free Agent)

The Patriots are signing cornerback Carlton Davis III to a three-year, $60 million deal with $34.5 guaranteed. The 28-year-old spent last season with the Lions after six seasons with the Buccaneers, where he won a Super Bowl in 2020, overlapping with former Detroit defensive line coach and now New England defensive coordinator Terrell Williams.

Davis is a competitive, playmaking corner who excels man-to-man, which could indicate the defense will continue prioritizing such coverages.

LB Robert Spillane (Free Agent)

The Patriots are signing linebacker Robert Spillane to a three-year, $37.5 million deal, reuniting him with former head coaches Mike Vrabel and Josh McDaniels. The 29-year-old entered the NFL in 2018 as an undrafted free agent with Tennessee, but he was waived mid-season and claimed by the Steelers. Spillane spent four seasons in Pittsburgh before signing with the Raiders as a free agent in 2023, becoming a two-time captain.

As a player who fits Vrabel’s mold of smaller linebackers, Spillane could serve as competition or a potential replacement for veteran Ja’Whaun Bentley.

ED Harold Landry III (Free Agent)

The Patriots make a signing the night before the negotiating period, adding edge defender Harold Landry on a three-year, $43.5 million deal with $26 million fully guaranteed. The 28-year-old was drafted by Mike Vrabel’s Titans in 2018 and spent six seasons under former defensive line coach and current defensive coordinator Terrell Williams, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2021. Tennessee released Landry two days ago after giving him permission to seek a trade in late February.

Though he isn’t the pass rusher he once was, Landry gives New England an excellent run defender and a disciplined rusher, and currently, it’s only every-down edge defender.

RETENTIONS

TE Austin Hooper (Free Agent)

The Patriots have re-signed tight end Austin Hooper to a one-year, $5 million deal with a maximum value of $7 million. The 30-year-old joined New England. last season and was one of the offense’s few brights, tying for the team lead in touchdowns.

Hooper also played head coach Mike Vrabel’s Titans in 2022 and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels’ Raiders in 2023. Hooper projects as the starting in-line tight end in base groupings.

LB Christian Elliss (Restricted Free Agent)

The Patriots have tendered linebacker Christian Elliss at the right-of-first-refusal amount of $3.263 million.

The 26-year-old has been a core special teamer since being claimed on waivers from the Eagles late in 2023. Elliss took on a larger defensive role last season, proving to be the team’s best coverage linebacker, an effective blitzer, and a solid run defender. He should remain a fixture on special teams and compete for a rotational role.

CB Alex Austin (Exclusive Rights Free Agent)

The Patriots have retained their final exclusive right free agent, bringing back cornerback Alex Austin on a one-year deal. The 23-year-old was re-signed with New England in November 2023, but he was placed on injured reserve early in 2024. Austin was activated in November and finished strong for a second straight season.

As of now, the third-year corner projects as competition at outside cornerback opposite Christian Gonzalez.

OT Demontrey Jacobs (Exclusive Rights Free Agent)

The Patriots have re-signed offensive tackle Demontrey Jacobs to a one-year, $960,000 deal. The 26-year-old was claimed off waivers following roster cutdowns and started games at both tackle spots.

Jacobs offers solid swing tackle depth, but anticipated offseason additions could quickly push off the roster.

C Ben Brown (Exclusive Rights Free Agent)

The Patriots have re-signed center Ben Brown to a one-year, $1.3 million deal. The 26-year-old was signed from the Raiders’ practice squad in Week 6 following backup center Nick Leverett’s release.

Brown was immediately thrust into a starting role and performed admirably down the stretch, making him solid depth with the future at center still unknown.

WR JaQuae Jackson (Exclusive Rights Free Agent)

The Patriots have re-signed wide receiver JaQuae Jackson. The 25-year-old spent last season on injured reserve after suffering a season-ending ankle injury during the preseason.

Jackson came on late in the offseason and could fight for a role on the practice squad.

DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr. (Exclusive Rights Free Agent)

The Patriots have re-signed defensive tackle Jeremiah Pharms Jr., making him the first re-signing of the Mike Vrabel era. Per ESPN’s Mike Reiss, it is a two-year deal expected to include a $100k signing bonus and $250k guaranteed. The 28-year-old has been with New England since 2022, serving as the defense’s third tackle in 2024.

Pharms should compete for a rotational role this offseason.

DEPARTURES

NT Davon Godchaux (Traded)

The Patriots are trading Davon Godchaux, a starter, to the Saints for a 2026 7th-round draft pick. The nose tackle joined New England in 2021 and has been one of the league’s better run-stopping interior defensive linemen.

IOL Lester Cotton (Restricted Free Agent)

The Patriots will not assign a restricted free-agent tender to guard Lester Cotton. The guard was claimed on waivers late in November.

OT Chukwuma Okorafor (Released)

The Patriots have released Chukwuma Okorafor ahead of his impending free agency. The tackle spent all but one week this regular season on the exempt/left squad after being benched in the opener.

LB Sione Takitaki (Released)

Sione Takitaki has been released one season into a two-year deal. The linebacker missed most of the offseason program while recovering from a knee injury. Takitaki started the season on injured reserve but struggled after being activated in October.

REPORTS

Patriots interested in re-signing Jonathan Jones

According to the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan and Doug Kyed, the Patriots have expressed interest in bringing back nine-year veteran Jonathan Jones on a team-friendly. The 31-year-old is also prepared to potentially move on.

Cam Robinson, Jamien Sherwood, and D.J. Reed linked to Patriots

According to the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan and Doug Kyed, the Patriots will target Steelers left tackle Dan Moore or Vikings left tackle Cam Robinson if they can’t sign Ronnie Stanley.

The Patriots also “covet” Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood and will show interest in Jets cornerback D.J. Reed and Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy.

Ronnie Stanley, Milton Williams, and Chris Godwin among top FA targets

According to the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan and Doug Kyed, the Patriots’ top free agent targets are expected to include Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley, Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams, 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward and Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin.

The team planned to pursue Bengals receiver Tee Higgins before reports he will be tagged. New England also “kicked the tires” on a potential trade for Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf.

Milton Williams, Teven Jenkins, and Patrick Mekari among potential FA trench targets

According to the Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi, the Patriots are “expected to be involved” in Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams. New England is also expected to pursue the Bears’ Teven Jenkins and the Ravens’ Patrick Mekari for guard competition.

Davon Godchaux has been given permission to seek a trade

With New England’s defensive front expected to embrace a more aggressive style under Vrabel, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Godchaux will be moved in the near future. The nose tackle is one of the league’s best interior run-stoppers, but he will turn 31 in October and is a virtual non-factor as a pass rusher. The Patriots are slated to incur $10.7 million in dead money this season while saving $2.3 million if Godchaux is traded before June 1. It is unlikely the team will net more than a late-round pick.