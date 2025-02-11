Patriots 2025 Free Agent Tracker: Pharms Becomes First Signing of Vrabel Era

The Patriots are undergoing yet another rebuild, but this round is expected to be more thorough than other recent resets.

Head coach Mike Vrabel will lead the charge, collaborating with executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf and new vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden in what will likely be a Herculean effort.

New England recently retooled its offensive and defensive staffs, adding a mix of new and familiar faces. A similar migration is likely coming to the roster, and Vrabel has made his expectations known.

“We’re going to demand effort and finish,” Vrabel said at his introductory press conference. “People ask what non-negotiables are. Our effort and our finish is going to be the contract that we make with our teammates. That will be my job to make sure.”

Offensive coordinator/prodigal son Josh McDaniels brings one of the most robust resumes in football. Those qualifications come with high standards for his players, who are expected to pay microscopic attention to detail. With few experienced veterans on offense and even less talent, expect multiple additions to the trenches and receiving corps.

Coordinator and defensive line specialist Terrell Williams looks to reinforce a thin front with heavy health concerns. Whether those additions come through top-of-market deals, a slew of shrewd signings, a haul of draft picks, or some combination will be interesting to monitor. New England’s secondary is also a sneaky concern, as top safeties Kyle Dugger and Jabrill Peppers are approaching their thirties, and mighty mite Marcus Jones may no longer be a scheme fit.

This list will track the Patriots’ reported free-agent signings, re-signings, and free-agent departures.

RE-SIGNINGS/EXTENSIONS

DI Jeremiah Pharms Jr. (ERFA)

According to OSMG, exclusive rights free agent Jeremiah Pharms Jr. has re-signed with the Patriots, becoming the first re-signing of the Mike Vrabel era. Per ESPN’s Mike Reiss, it is a two-year deal expected to include a $100k signing bonus and $250k guaranteed.

The 28-year-old has been with New England since 2022, serving as the defense’s third tackle in 2024. Per PFF, Pharms led the Patriots’ interior defensive linemen in pass rush win rate and trailed only Davon Godchaux in tackles for loss or no gain.

SIGNINGS

None Yet!

FREE AGENT DEPARTURES

None Yet!