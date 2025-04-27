Patriots 2025 UDFA Tracker: Multiple Dark Horse Roster Candidates Added

Analysts are raving about the first Patriots draft under head coach Mike Vrabel.

New England addressed all three phases of the game with a combination of day one starters, significant contributors, and developmental talent. “Winning” the draft is a solid milestone at this point in the calendar, but undrafted free agency is another key piece of talent acquisition.

Franchise greats unearthed after the final pick include multi-time Super Bowl champions Adam Vinatieri, David Andrews, Jonathan Jones, and Super Bowl XLIX hero Malcolm Butler. Now, EVP of Player Personnel Eliot Wolf and his staff aim to find their own hidden gems.

This list will track each undrafted free agent who has reportedly been signed by the Patriots or invited to their rookie minicamp.

RB Lan Larison, UC Davis (Source)

Lan Larison is the single most underrated player in the 2025 Draft class pic.twitter.com/pPQoiIdsrX — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) March 30, 2025

“FCS running back who offers a diverse skill set and two years of impressive tape to sift through. Larison runs hard, cuts sharply on the second level and has good balance through contact. However, he has average vision and lacks ideal creativity between the tackles. He has pro ball skills and protection talent but needs to tighten up his route-running to bolster his chances of beating man coverage as a pro. Larison could be deployed as a Swiss Army Knife type or a third-down back in the NFL. His toughness, talent and versatility give him a good chance of becoming a productive backup in the league.”

– Lance Zierlein

WR Efton Chism III, Eastern Washington (Source)

The more I watch Efton Chism III (WR | Eastern Washington), the more I like him. He’s the prototype of a modern NFL slot receiver: smooth route running, great ball-tracking, and excels in contested catches. I’d be confident drafting him on Day 2. Big fan. @EftonChism pic.twitter.com/4zRMEuY71F — Álvaro Fraile (@yankeealvaro) February 22, 2025 “While the catch numbers might stand out, the real eye-opener is Chism’s blend of play strength and competitiveness. He can make the first tackler miss and will do whatever it takes to pick up yardage. However, his target count was fairly high inside of 10 yards and he played against a lower level of competition relative to what he’ll see in the NFL. His top-end speed doesn’t meet league standards for the position and his burst to accelerate is average. He will have plenty to prove in the pros but is worthy of a look on Day 3.”

– Lance Zierlein

FB Brock Lampe, Northern Illinois (Source)

Bears HC Ben Johnson was asked if he likes full backs on @PardonMyTake His response: “Yes” If BJ wants to use more 21 personnel with the Bears, bring me Northern Illinois FB/TE Brock Lampe as an UDFA. Former LB and it shows because this dude likes to HIT #BuildingTheBoard pic.twitter.com/gbRB3z3Pwo — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) March 17, 2025

“Overall, Lampe is a traditional fullback with good size and solid length. He has plenty of experience aligning all over the offensive formation and performing different blocks, including lead, slide, and double team. He displays good pad level, leg drive, and effort in his execution and was highly successful as a short-yardage running back. His hands and ability to adjust are very good, and he is a reliable pass catcher.

Areas for improvement include controlling his aggressiveness on the second level, positioning on slide blocks, and staying under his pads to avoid reaching.”

– Tom Mead

TE Gee Scott Jr., Ohio State (Source)

A huge play by Gee Scott Jr. to fight for seven yards and make it 4th-and-2. “We said to them if we can get this to a fourth-and-manageable, we're going to go for it,” Ryan Day said after the game. “And (we) got it to 4th-and-2. Big play.” pic.twitter.com/qRXN3GyHOh — Josh Poloha (@JorshP) January 11, 2025

“While Scott’s draft stock may be tempered by his limited collegiate production, his physical tools and developmental trajectory make him an interesting day-three prospect or priority free agent. As the scouting report emphasizes, tight end is “probably the most developmental position on the field,” and Scott’s journey reflects this reality. Teams willing to invest in his growth could find themselves with a versatile offensive weapon who can stress defenses in multiple ways.”

– K.C. Martinez

TE C.J. Dippre, Alabama (Source) The #Patriots reportedly signed Alabama TE CJ Dippre as an undrafted rookie. Dippre was one of my favorite sleepers at tight end in this class. I was surprised he didn't get drafted. Flashes as a blocker and underneath target with good straight-line speed for YAC (4.69s 40). pic.twitter.com/8ioQyPDxy4 — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) April 27, 2025 “Combination tight end who can help here and there as both a blocker and pass catcher. Dippre is a big target underneath and can win contested catches. His play speed appears to be average and he struggles to avoid contact when getting through his route. Dippre was used as a connected blocker and moving lead blocker at Alabama. He has the size to take on pro run-blocking challenges, but the aggression and finish is lacking. Dippre won’t stand out in either phase, but he’s adequate in both and has traits that should give him a chance to make a team.”

– Lance Zierlein

ED Elijah Ponder, Cal Poly (Source)

Elijah Ponder – Edge Rusher, Cal Poly – Explosive first step off LOS

– Hands pack a mean punch

– Has a diverse set of developed pass rush moves

– Decent bend

– Lesser competition

– A bit of a tweener

– Hand usage needs more refinement pic.twitter.com/UYCcwZCFcl — Cønnør (@DTownCnnrBrown) April 23, 2025



– Lance Zierlein “Ponder rushes with effort, adequate footwork and some skill in his hands. He doesn’t make anywhere near the impact he should create as a run defender relative to his physical tools and level of competition, but he has the ability to work around blockers. Ponder’s get-off and movement skills fit the NFL game, but he might need more polish to make it beyond a practice squad as a 3-4 outside linebacker.” WR DeMeer Blankumsee, Memphis (Source) DeMeer Blankumsee comes back for the CLUTCH TD grab to give Toledo a 10-point 4th quarter lead 🚀pic.twitter.com/e8sP2hx4Bw — The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) December 3, 2022 “Blankumsee transferred from Toledo to Memphis in the 2023 offseason and spent two years with the Tigers. He served as an effective downfield playmaker and ranked atop the team in receiving touchdowns in 2024. When Blankumsee heated up, he was scalding. Against UTSA, he contributed 142 yards and two touchdowns on six receptions in the first half alone, and against West Virginia in the Frisco Bowl, he concluded his college career with a stellar 120-yard performance, delivering a key touchdown in the bowl win.”

– Steve Helwick

QB Ben Wooldridge, Louisiana (Source)

The #Patriots are getting a quick processing pocket touch passer in QB Ben Wooldridge! (@Bwool8) Wooldridge is a decisive distributor with the ability to stretch the field by layering passes over defenders on all 3 levels!#NFLDraft #NEPats @raj_manjrekar pic.twitter.com/uqeC0X5UZK — Noah K.M. Chang (@NoahKMChang) April 27, 2025

“The Patriots’ offensive philosophy relies heavily on quick, short-to-intermediate passes and efficient decision-making — both areas where Wooldridge thrives. His poise under pressure and quick release would make him a strong fit in this type of system. While he lacks high-end athletic traits, his intelligence and ability to work within a structured offense would give him a chance to succeed as a developmental backup.”

– Hunter Kirkhope

IOL Jack Conley, Boston College (Source)

A good rep from Boston College OL Jack Conley, who keeps his hands inside and doesn't lose footing on the spin move #ShrineBowl pic.twitter.com/HgJBsIJtVJ — Thomas Christopher (@ThomasCP_NFL) January 25, 2025

“Overall, Jack Conley is a phone-booth-blocking guard with strength and power. But he’s limited athletically and is a risk giving up the interior pocket in pass protection to toolsy defensive tackles.

He’s best in a man/gap scheme, with his versatility offering value. To begin his career, he’ll do well to hang around as a backup and see a handful of snaps as a tackle-eligible.”

– Alex Kozora

LB Cam Riley, Florida State (Source)

First glance at new #FSU linebacker Cam Riley going through a drill. #Noles pic.twitter.com/ByzZbt9kPT — Dustin Lewis (@DustinLewisNG) July 24, 2024

“An athletic rotational linebacker who can constrict run lanes with a good motor. Takes on blocks to free up fellow defenders to make plays at the LOS.”

– Jimmy Williams