Patriots 2025 UDFA Tracker: Multiple Dark Horse Roster Candidates Added

Tracking undrafted free agents who have reportedly been signed by the Patriots or invited to their rookie minicamp.
Taylor Kyles

Analysts are raving about the first Patriots draft under head coach Mike Vrabel.

New England addressed all three phases of the game with a combination of day one starters, significant contributors, and developmental talent. “Winning” the draft is a solid milestone at this point in the calendar, but undrafted free agency is another key piece of talent acquisition.

Franchise greats unearthed after the final pick include multi-time Super Bowl champions Adam Vinatieri, David Andrews, Jonathan Jones, and Super Bowl XLIX hero Malcolm Butler. Now, EVP of Player Personnel Eliot Wolf and his staff aim to find their own hidden gems.

This list will track each undrafted free agent who has reportedly been signed by the Patriots or invited to their rookie minicamp.

RB Lan Larison, UC Davis (Source)

“FCS running back who offers a diverse skill set and two years of impressive tape to sift through. Larison runs hard, cuts sharply on the second level and has good balance through contact. However, he has average vision and lacks ideal creativity between the tackles. He has pro ball skills and protection talent but needs to tighten up his route-running to bolster his chances of beating man coverage as a pro. Larison could be deployed as a Swiss Army Knife type or a third-down back in the NFL. His toughness, talent and versatility give him a good chance of becoming a productive backup in the league.”
Lance Zierlein

WR Efton Chism III, Eastern Washington (Source)

“While the catch numbers might stand out, the real eye-opener is Chism’s blend of play strength and competitiveness. He can make the first tackler miss and will do whatever it takes to pick up yardage. However, his target count was fairly high inside of 10 yards and he played against a lower level of competition relative to what he’ll see in the NFL. His top-end speed doesn’t meet league standards for the position and his burst to accelerate is average. He will have plenty to prove in the pros but is worthy of a look on Day 3.”
Lance Zierlein

FB Brock Lampe, Northern Illinois (Source)

“Overall, Lampe is a traditional fullback with good size and solid length. He has plenty of experience aligning all over the offensive formation and performing different blocks, including lead, slide, and double team. He displays good pad level, leg drive, and effort in his execution and was highly successful as a short-yardage running back. His hands and ability to adjust are very good, and he is a reliable pass catcher.

Areas for improvement include controlling his aggressiveness on the second level, positioning on slide blocks, and staying under his pads to avoid reaching.”
Tom Mead

TE Gee Scott Jr., Ohio State (Source)

“While Scott’s draft stock may be tempered by his limited collegiate production, his physical tools and developmental trajectory make him an interesting day-three prospect or priority free agent. As the scouting report emphasizes, tight end is “probably the most developmental position on the field,” and Scott’s journey reflects this reality. Teams willing to invest in his growth could find themselves with a versatile offensive weapon who can stress defenses in multiple ways.”
K.C. Martinez

TE C.J. Dippre, Alabama (Source)

“Combination tight end who can help here and there as both a blocker and pass catcher. Dippre is a big target underneath and can win contested catches. His play speed appears to be average and he struggles to avoid contact when getting through his route. Dippre was used as a connected blocker and moving lead blocker at Alabama. He has the size to take on pro run-blocking challenges, but the aggression and finish is lacking. Dippre won’t stand out in either phase, but he’s adequate in both and has traits that should give him a chance to make a team.”
Lance Zierlein

ED Elijah Ponder, Cal Poly (Source)

“Ponder rushes with effort, adequate footwork and some skill in his hands. He doesn’t make anywhere near the impact he should create as a run defender relative to his physical tools and level of competition, but he has the ability to work around blockers. Ponder’s get-off and movement skills fit the NFL game, but he might need more polish to make it beyond a practice squad as a 3-4 outside linebacker.”
Lance Zierlein

WR DeMeer Blankumsee, Memphis (Source)

“Blankumsee transferred from Toledo to Memphis in the 2023 offseason and spent two years with the Tigers. He served as an effective downfield playmaker and ranked atop the team in receiving touchdowns in 2024. When Blankumsee heated up, he was scalding. Against UTSA, he contributed 142 yards and two touchdowns on six receptions in the first half alone, and against West Virginia in the Frisco Bowl, he concluded his college career with a stellar 120-yard performance, delivering a key touchdown in the bowl win.”
Steve Helwick

QB Ben Wooldridge, Louisiana (Source)

“The Patriots’ offensive philosophy relies heavily on quick, short-to-intermediate passes and efficient decision-making — both areas where Wooldridge thrives. His poise under pressure and quick release would make him a strong fit in this type of system. While he lacks high-end athletic traits, his intelligence and ability to work within a structured offense would give him a chance to succeed as a developmental backup.”
Hunter Kirkhope

IOL Jack Conley, Boston College (Source)

“Overall, Jack Conley is a phone-booth-blocking guard with strength and power. But he’s limited athletically and is a risk giving up the interior pocket in pass protection to toolsy defensive tackles.

He’s best in a man/gap scheme, with his versatility offering value. To begin his career, he’ll do well to hang around as a backup and see a handful of snaps as a tackle-eligible.”
Alex Kozora

LB Cam Riley, Florida State (Source)

“An athletic rotational linebacker who can constrict run lanes with a good motor. Takes on blocks to free up fellow defenders to make plays at the LOS.”
Jimmy Williams

CB Brandon Crossley, SMU (Source)

“Crossley is an outstanding athlete whose game never really exploded. He possesses a large amount of upside and would be best backed off the line of scrimmage or in zone coverage. Yet, Crossley is a long way from being NFL-ready.”
Tony Pauline

S Josh Minkins, Cincinnati (Source)

“The Louisville native appeared in 11 games during the 2024 season recording 45 tackles, four pass break ups and two interceptions. Which, for reference Cincinnati only had five interceptions on the season with Minkins recording two of those.

The 6’1 safety turned a lot of heads after a fascinating showing at Big 12 pro day back in March, where his numbers quickly jumped off the page. For reference, Minkins recorded 15 reps on the bench, ran a 4.54 forty-yard dash, recorded a 38-inch vertical, and 10’8″ broad jump, for those who were unaware.”
Neil Meyer

DT Wilfried Pene, Virginia Tech (Source)

“The 6’3 285 LBS defensive tackle from France was a key part of a Virginia Tech defensive line that included Aeneas Peebles, Antwaun Powell-Ryland, and Josh Fuga. During his four-year career with the Hokies, Pene totaled 70 tackles, five sacks, and one pass deflection. This past season, he was the seventh highest graded player on the Virginia Tech defense per PFF (Pro Football Focus) and finished with a 70.0 overall grade in 445 snaps, including a 69.2 pass-rushing grade. Pene is going to have a chance to make the Patriots roster as they continue to rebuild.”
Jackson Caudell

IOL Cole Birdow, Merrimack (Source)

“I think any [team] will quickly notice how hard I work and the time I put into taking care of my body and the drive from coming from an FCS program that a lot of guys don’t have coming from a bigger school. I’ve been overlooked ever since my recruiting process in high school and it will show the first day of mini camp that I’m willing to do anything to make the team.”
Birdow speaking to John Sarianides

WR Jeremiah Webb, South Alabama (Source)

S Jordan Polk, Texas State (Source)

FB Duane Martin, Louisville (Invite; Source)

“While fullbacks are a rarity in today’s college football, as well as football as a whole, Martin got regular playing time this past season. He played in 12 games and made three starts, logging a 66.6 run block grade across 64 run block snaps on Pro Football Focus. The 6-foot-2, 260-pound fullback also caught a pair of passes 17 yards, and ran three times for 16 yards, including a two-yard touchdown vs. Jacksonville State.”
Matthew McGavic

DT Bryce Ganious, Wake Forest (Invite; Source)

“I’m very versatile and have played all across the DL. I also have a high motor with great explosion that helps with my size and not being moved off the ball. I bring Heavy hands and draw double teams forcing teams have to shift away from me leaving others to create a bigger impact. I also bring a high level of football intelligence and violence that can’t be found elsewhere with elite athleticism. ”
Ganious to Damond Talbot

DL Hector Johnson, Endicott (Invite; Source)

