Patriots 2026 Free Agent Tracker: Alijah Vera-Tucker Brings Big Upside to OL

Last season’s roster overhaul vaulted the Patriots to an unexpected Super Bowl appearance in Mike Vrabel’s first season at the helm.

Far less roster turnover is expected entering 2026, but Vrabel acknowledged the need to keep building if New England wants to return to the Super Bowl.

“Talked to [the team] about the foundation I think that we’ve built,” Vrabel said after last month’s loss. “Much like a home, you build a home and then run out of things to do, so you continue to add on to it, you finish the basement, you make additions to it, and we’ll try to do that to this football team. I like the foundation of it, and we’ll try to improve on it.”

Most long-term solutions will come through the draft, but first, key roles must be filled with veteran signings.

The Patriots could lose starters at both edge and safety, but both positions are fairly loaded this offseason. The offense could also use young playmakers at wide receiver and tight end, especially following Stefon Diggs’ recent release.

This list will track each of the Patriots’ recent roster moves and any reported additions or losses through the initial waves of free agency.

Free Agent Additions

OL Alijah Vera-Tucker (Jets)

Age: 26 (6-17-99)

Height, Weight: 6’5″, 308 lbs

2025 Games Played: 19-19 (3 starts)

Contract: 3 yrs, $42m — $48m max

The Patriots are taking a significant gamble with Vera-Tucker, whose 2025 ended before it began due to a torn triceps. Vera-Tucker’s also had season-ending surgeries due to an Achilles tear in 2023 and a triceps injury to his opposite arm in 2022. That said, he’s a Pro Bowl-caliber player when healthy who brings pro experience at both tackle and guard spots. Vera-Tucker projects as now-center Jared Wilson’s replacement at left guard

FB Reggie Gilliam (Bills)

Age: 28 (8-20-97)

Height, Weight: 6’0”, 244 lbs

2025 Games Played: 19-19 (3 starts)

Contract: 3 years, $42m — $6m gtd

Gilliam was arguably the best fullback in football last year, opening holes for the NFL’s leading rusher in James Cook. Gilliam isn’t the same thumper as James Develin or Jakob Johnson, but he’s an exceptional blocker on the move and offers more receiving upside than the typical Josh McDaniels fullback. Gilliam will also be a core special teams player after contributing to five units and recording 11 tackles last season.

ED Dre’Mont Jones (Ravens)

Age: 29 (1-5-97)

Height, Weight: 6’3”, 281 lbs

2025 Games Played: 18-18 (17 starts)

Contract: 3 years, $39m

The Patriots were projected to be modest spenders at edge in free agency, and Jones was one of the few experienced starters available at the position. He recorded seven sacks and 15 hits last season, was a reliable tackler against the run, and has the versatility to play all over the defensive line. Jones won’t rack up as many negative plays as K’Lavon Chaisson, but he offers stability at a major position of need.

ED Jesse Luketa (Rams)

Age: 27 (1-15-99)

Height, Weight: 6’3”, 253 lbs

2025 Games Played: None (Practice Squad)

Contract: 1 year

Luketa spent last season on the Rams’ practice squad, but he was opportunistic as a rotational player with the Cardinals in 2024, especially against the run. Luketa projects as a special-teamer and back-of-the-roster edge defender.

Free Agent Retentions

QB Tommy DeVito

Age: 26 (6-9-99)

2025 Games Played: None (Emergency Third QB)

Contract: 2 years, $7.4m — $2m gtd

DeVito served as the Patriots’ third quarterback and an emergency game-day option after being claimed off waivers in late August. He should compete with Joshua Dobbs for the top backup job this summer.

Free Agent Tenders

FB Jack Westover

Age: 26 (6-9-99)

2025 Games Played: 21-21 (4 starts)

Contract: Tendered

Westover isn’t the prototypical Josh McDaniels fullback, but he filled in admirably when rookie Brock Lampe went down late last July. The addition of Reggie Gilliam makes Westover a long shot for the 2026 roster unless he shows more pass-catching ability this summer.

Free Agent Losses

LT Vederian Lowe (49ers)

Age: 26 (4-17-99)

2025 Games Played: 21-21 (4 starts)

Contract: 2 years, $12m — $5.75m gtd

Lowe improved in each of his three seasons as a Patriot, going from an overmatched backup to a quality spot starter, leaving New England without a proven backup behind Will Campbell. Fellow sophomore Marcus Bryant could prove to be a quality swing option, but expect a veteran addition to anchor the backup line this spring and potentially into the summer.

NT Khyiris Tonga (Chiefs)

Age: 26 (6-9-99)

2025 Games Played: 18-21 (8 starts)

Contract: 3 years, $21m — $14m gtd

Tonga enjoyed a career year with the Patriots, blossoming as a pass-rusher while being a disruptive space-eater in the middle. He also contributed to four special teams units and made plays as a part-time fullback. Cory Durden slots into the starting nose tackle role with Eric Gregory as a developmental backup, but the team could add more explosiveness through free agency or the draft.

TE Austin Hooper (Falcons)

Age: 26 (6-9-99)

2025 Games Played: 20-21 (8 starts)

Contract: 1 year, $3.25m

Hooper was a reliable target for Drake Maye over the last two seasons, but he began to decline as a blocker in 2025. With Westover and C.J. Dippre currently backing up Hunter Henry, tight-end, specifically in-line blocker, remains a crucial need for the Patriots.

Releases

LB Jahlani Tavai

Age: 29 (9-28-96)

2025 Games Played: 16-21 (9 starts)

Cut Date: March 9th

Tavai was a core special-teamer and solid rotational linebacker in base packages for the Patriots, but EVP of Player Personnel Eliot Wolf told reporters the team aims to get younger at the position, and fellow backup Jack Gibbens, who was tendered this afternoon, has more history with the current staff.

WR Stefon Diggs

Age: 32 (11-29-93)

2025 Games Played: 21-21 (20 starts)

Cut Date: March 4th

Diggs blew away expectations during his one season in New England, becoming the first Patriot to post 1,000 receiving yards since Julian Edelman in 2019. Moving on makes sense given Diggs’ age, cap number, and legal situation, but his release leaves a leadership and production void on offense.

RB Antonio Gibson

Age: 27 (6-23-98)

2025 Games Played: 2-21 (0 starts)

Cut Date: Feburary 23rd

Gibson was an explosive kick returner and rotational back for the Patriots, but his 2025 season was cut short by an ACL tear in Week 5. Wolf acknowledged the need for kick-return help during the Combine, and the team could look to replace Gibson with a low-cost veteran or a late-round pick/undrafted rookie.

Trades

C Garrett Bradbury (Bears)

Age: 30 (6-20-95)

2025 Games Played: 21-21 (21 starts)

Compensation: 2027 5th-round pick

Bradbury brought leadership and stability to the offensive line last season, and he was better than expected in protection. Still, Bradbury doesn’t excel as a pass or run-blocker at this stage, and Jared Wilson was drafted to be the center of the future. Credit to the Patriots for securing draft capital in the wake of former Bears center Drew Dalman’s retirement.