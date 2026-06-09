Patriots 2026 Minicamp Preview | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick go LIVE to preview this week’s Patriots mandatory minicamp, taking a look at any potential holdouts, key position battles, players to watch, and more as New England wraps up its offseason program.

0:00 – Welcome in!

3:08 – Expected attendance for Patriots Mandatory Minicamp

4:15 – Kayshon Boutte will be in attendance at Camp

9:21 – Latest on Christian Gonzalez

13:20 – Prizepicks

15:09 – Looking at Patriots current EDGE room

23:00 – Position Battles

23:38 – Position Battles: TE2

27:58 – Position Battles: RB3

32:01 – Position Battles: CB

What does @tkyles39 really want to see happen to #Patriots Cornerbacks today if A.J. Brown gets more reps?

“If we get more A.J. Brown today I don’t wanna see them be competitive. I wanna see them get torched, frankly.” pic.twitter.com/UPZhwvVwVZ

— Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) June 9, 2026