Patriots 2026 Minicamp Preview | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick go LIVE to preview this week’s Patriots mandatory minicamp, taking a look at any potential holdouts, key position battles, players to watch, and more as New England wraps up its offseason program.
0:00 – Welcome in!
3:08 – Expected attendance for Patriots Mandatory Minicamp
4:15 – Kayshon Boutte will be in attendance at Camp
9:21 – Latest on Christian Gonzalez
13:20 – Prizepicks
15:09 – Looking at Patriots current EDGE room
23:00 – Position Battles
23:38 – Position Battles: TE2
27:58 – Position Battles: RB3
32:01 – Position Battles: CB
What does @tkyles39 really want to see happen to #Patriots Cornerbacks today if A.J. Brown gets more reps?
“If we get more A.J. Brown today I don’t wanna see them be competitive. I wanna see them get torched, frankly.” pic.twitter.com/UPZhwvVwVZ
— Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) June 9, 2026
34:55 – Wrapping up!
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