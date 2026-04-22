Patriots 2026 Pre-Draft Guide

Draft week is upon us, and the Patriots have a lot of work to do with their 11 selections.

New England moved on from several key veterans this offseason, including C Garrett Bradbury, WR Stefon Diggs, ED Anfernee Jennings, LB/ST Jahlani Tavai, and LB/ST Marte Mapu. The front office, led by EVP of Player Personnel Eliot Wolf, filled most major holes in free agency, but there are still several positions in need of youth and depth.

The Patriots are set for the foreseeable future at center, fullback, kicker, and long snapper, leaving too many spots to sufficiently address in one draft. Picking the best player available should always be the goal, but team depth and player roles must also be considered.

“I think it’s easy to look at a piece of paper or a depth chart right now and just kind of see what our needs are right this second,” Wolf said last week. “But you also have to factor in who’s going to be a free agent next year, because this isn’t just a one-year filler. This is a long-term commitment, especially with the early-round guys that you think are going to be there.”

With that in mind, I’ve ranked the Patriots’ roster needs based on which positions are most in need of depth, how quickly and often rookies might contribute, and comments from New England’s staff. I also included my top five favorite fits based on those needs, draft pick placement, and projected system fit.

Prospect draft projections are based on Dane Brugler’s The Beast draft guide.

Overview

Role Player/Future Starter

Edge Defender Offensive Tackle Tight End Nose Tackle

Rotational Depth/Camp Competition

Linebacker Running Back Wide Receiver Punter

Developmental Depth/Backup Only

Cornerback Safety Guard Quarterback

Key

Bold Names = 2026 Addition

Underlined Names = 2027 Free Agent

* = Potential 2027 Cap Casualty

Role Player/Future Starter

Positions needing an immediate contributor and quality depth.

Edge Defender

Starters: Harold Landry*, Dre’Mont Jones

Developmental Depth: Elijah Ponder, Bradyn Swinson

Veteran Depth: Jesse Luketa

Losses: K’Lavon Chaisson (Commanders), Anfernee Jennings (Released)

Landry and Jones are a solid, complementary veteran duo, but they’re also 29 years old, and Landry is rehabbing a significant knee injury. Ponder showed flashes as an undrafted rookie, and Swinson has moldable traits, but the group needs more of a sure-thing at designated pass rusher. Luketa projects as more of a Jennings replacement who can set the edge and contribute on special teams.

Key Offseason Quotes

Eliot Wolf on whether the team wants more speed off the edge: We could complement our room with some speed. I think that’s evident. Dre’Mont [Jones], Harold [Landry III], Elijah [Ponder], and some of the other guys we have, they all have their skill sets. We would like to get faster. Dre’Mont’s a guy that can play across the line, run games. I mean, he can sneaky beat you with speed, but that’s probably not his bread and butter. So, that’s an area that we’re looking to try to improve the depth on the roster.

Mike Vrabel on what he looks for in edge rushers: Well, I think that there’s got to be a violence. There’s got to be ability to move off the football and to create some sort of disruption. You have to be able to factor in on the quarterback. You have to be able to make plays on the football. We know the quarterback is responsible for the most turnovers in football. So, can they affect the quarterback? And then the ability to set the edge, rush and have enough coverage acumen that the few times we ask them to do it, they can do it.

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Offensive Tackle

Starters: Will Campbell, Morgan Moses*

Veteran Depth: James Hudson III, Sebastian Gutierrez, Lorenz Metz

Developmental Depth: Marcus Bryant

Losses: Vederian Lowe (49ers), Thayer Munford Jr. (Unsigned)

The Patriots have tackle continuity for the first time in years, but adding insurance for Moses in his 13th season must be a top priority. While spending a top pick on a backup might seem foolish, the team lacks a quality swing option at the hardest position to find outside of quarterback, and a tackle taken early would likely see opportunities as a jumbo tight end.

Key Offseason Quotes

Eliot Wolf on whether offensive tackle is a need: Vederian [Lowe’s] a free agent, Thayer [Munford] is a free agent, and Morgan [Moses] is 35 years old. And he played awesome this year, but he’s 35 years old. So, tackle would be a need for our team.

Eliot Wolf on whether linemen can be taught to play with a demeanor and finish plays: Yeah, I think if it’s in there, you can teach that. I think there’s plenty of players, some that I can think of off the top of my head, that kind of flash that, but they don’t play that way all the time, and I just think that’s a mindset, and I think you can get a little bit better with that with coaching. Now, if the guy’s soft and passive, maybe not, but we’re always looking for guys that play hard and try to finish.

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Tight End

Starters: Hunter Henry, Julian Hill

Veteran Depth: None

Developmental Depth: CJ Dippre, Marshall Lang

Losses: Austin Hooper (Falcons)

Henry has made his mark on the Patriots’ franchise, serving as a leader and security blanket since signing in 2021. He’ll continue to be a factor as a move tight end and first-down machine, but he should be in a rotational role with a protege and fellow receiving threat. Hill brings tone-setting toughness as a blocker, and any rookie addition must bring versatility and a willingness to the ground game.

Key Offseason Quotes

Mike Vrabel on what stands out in this year’s draft: Just looking across the board, I think there’s volume at the tight end class. Whether they’re premium players or what people would say are first-round picks, I just know that when you go, and you evaluate other teams, and you get ready to play for them, there’s a bunch of fourth and fifth-round tight ends that end up starting, playing, and contributing. So, wherever that value is, I just think that there are some names there. I, myself, personally, have to do a better job of evaluating that position so that I can then give input to the rest of the personnel staff and kind of the vision that we have for that position.

Eliot Wolf on the traits he values in tight ends: When you go back and look at Josh [McDaniels‘] offenses over the years, there’s been a ton of different players of different sizes and skillsets that he’s been able to utilize. That’s something we’ll kind of find tune here as we spend more time with these players here at the draft and obviously looking at the free agents. When you go back and look at Josh’s offenses over the years, there’s been a ton of different players of different sizes and skillsets that he’s been able to utilize. That’s something we’ll kind of find tune here as we spend more time with these players here at the draft and obviously looking at the free agents.

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Nose Tackle

Starter: Cory Durden

Veteran Depth: Jeremiah Pharms Jr.

Developmental Depth: Eric Gregory

Losses: Khyiris Tonga (Chiefs)

The Patriots wanted to extend and re-sign Tonga before losing him to Kansas City, and they haven’t signed anyone to replace the 335-pounder. Durden is a quality top option, and Gregory is a solid developmental player, but no team values the defensive middle more than New England. Gap-pluggers who fit the Patriots’ system should be available in the late rounds, but if the front office sees value, New England could target a long-term early-down starter to help take attention off of Milton William early in the draft.

Key Offseason Quotes

Eliot Wolf on the importance of the interior defensive line: Yeah, I think just being able to affect the quarterback is tremendously important, whether that’s from the interior or on the exterior. I know a lot of quarterbacks – talking to people throughout the league, a lot of quarterbacks actually are more worried about the interior pressure because they can’t step up. We’re excited to have [Milton Williams and Christian Barmore], and not only them, but Khyiris Tonga, who’s a free agent, Cory Durden, and some of the other guys that we had that were playing in there that were able to provide that push.

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Rotational Depth/Camp Competition

Positions that have solid depth, but need competition and long-term options.

Linebacker

Starters: Robert Spillane*, Christian Elliss

Veteran Depth: K.J. Britt, Chad Muma, Otis Reese, Amari Gainer

Developmental Depth: None

Losses: Jack Gibbens (Cardinals), Jahlani Tavai (Released), Marte Mapu (Trade – Texans)

The linebacker room lost three core special teamers and role players this offseason. Elliss took off late last season, but he’s still growing into an every-down player, and he’s slated to hit free agency in 2027. Spillane playing ten more years wouldn’t stun me, but it would be wise to add his successor and competition for Britt, who projects as a replacement for Gibbens on early downs and special teams.

Key Offseason Quotes

Eliot Wolf on the 2027 linebacker class: Yeah, I think it’s solid. I think it’s probably a little bit similar to the way it was last year. Maybe, for me at least, I thought there were – I thought it was going to be a little bit better than maybe that’s come out, but I do think it’s a good position Day 3 from a depth standpoint. I think there’s a lot of players that you could justify using a Day 3 pick on.

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Running Back

Starters: Rhamondre Stevenson*, TreVeyon Henderson

Veteran Depth: Terrell Jennings, Elijah Mitchell

Developmental Depth: Lan Larison

Losses: Antonio Gibson (Released)

Stevenson is coming off the strongest stretch of his career and could be even better with upgrades made around him. That said, New England will save money by cutting him next season, and running back is not a kind position. Henderson is expected to make a stronger push, and Larison could be a weapon if his foot heals properly, but it wouldn’t hurt to add a bruiser or home-run threat, potentially with the ability to return and/or cover/block kicks.

Key Offseason Quotes

Eliot Wolf on the traits he values at running back: I’m a big fan of guys that run hard, guys that can really hit the hole with force and burst through. I know there’s a lot of different running styles, a lot of people that have different, varying levels of success, but to me, the guys that can really attack the hole and put pressure on the defense are valuable.

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Wide Receiver

Starters: Romeo Doubs, Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins

Veteran Depth: DeMario Douglas, John Jiles

Developmental Depth: Kyle Williams, Efton Chisim III, Jeremiah Webb

Losses: Stefon Diggs (Released)

Doubs and Williams are primed to be the future at receiver for New England, and Chism will be tough to unseat as a reliable depth option, but every other wide receiver is set to hit free agency in 2027. Boutte was also absent for the start of the offseason program, so adding a lottery ticket with blocking and special teams ability– particularly at kick returner–would make sense to round out the group.

Key Offseason Quotes

Eliot Wolf on the need for a go-to wide receiver: I think you could look at it from a couple different ways there. Obviously, having more playmakers is a good thing, so, yes, we are looking at the wide receiver position to try to improve depth, and at the top as well. But also, when you run your offense, and you have one of these number one receivers, the quarterback can get in trouble by trying to force the ball to that person. So I know the way Josh [McDaniels] has built the offense out, you’re supposed to throw the ball to the open guy, and that’s what we were able to do this year. And obviously, there’s a hierarchy of players who play the most snaps on 3rd downs and things like that. But, to answer your question, basically, the more playmakers we have, the better we’re gonna be.

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Punter

Starter: Bryce Baringer

Veteran Depth: None

Rookie Depth: None

Losses: None

Baringer is coming off an up-and-down season, and he’s a holdover from the Bill Belichick era. It would make sense to add a rookie to at least compete with the veteran this summer.

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Developmental Depth/Backup Only

Positions that rarely, if ever, rotate and lack quality young depth.

Cornerback

Starters: Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis III*, Marcus Jones

Veteran Depth: Charles Woods, Kindle Vildor

Developmental Depth: Marcellas Dial Jr., Kobee Minor, Brandon Crossley

Losses: Alex Austin (Dolphins)

Gonzalez, Davis, and Jones are an upper-echelon corner trio, but their injury histories must be taken into account, and the team flirted with disaster at times last season. The position is full of solid special-teamers and capable emergency options, but quality spot-starting options are lacking.

Key Offseason Quotes

Eliot Wolf on the strengths of the draft: I think it’s a pretty strong draft on the offensive and defensive line. Secondary, maybe not as much.

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Safety

Starters: Kevin Byard III, Craig Woodson

Veteran Depth: Dell Pettus, Mike Brown

Developmental Depth: John Saunders Jr.

Losses: Jaylinn Hawkins (Ravens)

Byard and Woodson are locked in as every-down starters, and Pettus offers solid depth as a dime linebacker and potential spot starter. Brown also has experience in Vrabel’s system from their time in Tennessee, and Saunders Jr. will enter his second year in New England. That said, there are mid- to late-round options who could serve as upgrades over current backups and future starters.

Key Offseason Quotes

Eliot Wolf on the importance of Patriots safeties being interchangeable: Yeah, the safety position…they have to be able to do everything. They have to be able to play down in the box, man cover, tackle in space, and having guys that are interchangeable just kind of opens up a lot of different things for the defense that Zak Kuhr and Terrell Williams can kind of employ. So, we’re excited about those guys.

Eliot Wolf on the traits he values at safety: The first thing you have to look at is communication is so underrated at that position. I think maybe a lot of fans don’t understand that being able to communicate, set the defense, that’s something that we talked to the coaching staffs in college about and just making sure that anyone that comes in has to be able to communicate and be smart. But on the field, it’s the athleticism, it’s the change of direction, it’s the speed and range. The anticipation that these guys play with are very important traits that we look for.

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Guard

Starters: Mike Onwenu, Alijah Vera-Tucker

Veteran Depth: Ben Brown, Caedan Wallace, Andrew Rupcich

Developmental Depth: None

Losses: None

Onwenu is still a quality starter, but he has no guaranteed money entering the final year of his contract, making the Patriots’ true level of need at guard murky. As of now, Brown offers quality spot-starter depth but isn’t a long-term answer, and Wallace was quiet in his first full season at guard despite intriguing tools. Guard depth will also be crucial, given Vera-Tucker’s injury history.

Key Offseason Quotes

Eliot Wolf on the importance of positional versatility on the offensive line: I think you have to weigh those things where you’re at in the draft, and financially, certainly, plays a part in that. As you get into the later rounds where you’re maybe looking at backup players that the versatility is premium because you can only get to take 8 of them to the game, typically.

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Quarterback

Starter: Drake Maye

Veteran Depth: Tommy DeVito

Developmental Depth: None

Losses: Joshua Dobbs (Released)

With their franchise quarterback and backup locked in, the Patriots could use a rookie to develop under McDaniels and quarterbacks coach Ashton Grant for a draft pick down the road.

Key Offseason Quotes

Eliot Wolf on how the Patriots are looking at the quarterback class: We’ve evaluated all the quarterbacks. We’re continuing to do that. We’re looking at some pro options as well. It was really less about Josh [Dobbs] specifically and more about the development and growth that we saw from Tommy DeVito in his practice reps last year. He was, as Josh was as well, a great resource for Drake. We’ll continue to evaluate the position, whether that’s draft, a pro free agent, a college free agent or however it ends up falling.

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