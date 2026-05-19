Patriots 2026 Schedule Is A Logistical Nightmare + Mailbag Questions | Pats Chat

Doug Kyed and Michael Hurley go over some areas of the Patriots’ 2026 schedule that might have been overlooked last week. Plus, Doug runs through some of his mailbag questions from the Boston Herald, including what price is too much for A.J. Brown?

While everybody knew the Patriots’ list of opponents was going to make the 2026 season difficult, the NFL added to the trouble by giving New England some logistical nightmares along the way.

Doug Kyed and Michael Hurley spotlight some of the major challenges that Mike Vrabel’s team will face in 2026, before getting into mailbag questions and a potpourri of topics.

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