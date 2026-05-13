Patriots 2026 Schedule Preview with Gregg Rosenthal | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick welcome Gregg Rosenthal of the NFL Daily podcast to the show for an in-depth look at the Patriots’ 2026 schedule ahead of it’s full release, breaking down the best matchups, who they could face in their season opener, who they should be on upset alert against, and more!

0:00 – Intro

1:59 – Are Patriots Better than Last Year?

5:30 – Thoughts on the AFC East

11:20 – PrizePicks

12:51 – Maye vs Allen

15:45 – Favorite Matchups for Patriots

18:42 – Patriots Roster Holes

20:30 – Could Patriots Be Upset?

24:00 – Season Opener Prediction

28:00 – Back to the Super Bowl?

29:50 – Wrapping Up!

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