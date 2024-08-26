Close Menu
Patriots 53-man roster cuts tracker: LIVE news, rumors, & updates prior to Tuesday’s deadline

Keeping you up-to-date with all the latest moves as New England trims their roster down to 53 players.
Mike Kadlick Updated:2 Mins Read
Sep 18, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A New England Patriots helmet on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Note: This is a live article and will be updated as news across Foxborough and the NFL is reported. 

The NFL preseason concluded on Sunday evening with the Patriots losing 20-10 to the Washington Commanders. Now? It’s unfortunately time for roster cuts.

Each team must get down from their 90-player offseason roster to a 53-man regular season roster prior to Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m.

We’ll keep you updated here on CLNSMedia.com with all of the latest news, notes, rumors, and roster moves surrounding the Patriots:

Monday, Aug. 26 11:23 a.m. | The Patriots have made their first cut, releasing LS Tucker Addington per Doug Kyed. Addington signed with New England during the summer after starting long snapper Joe Cardona missed some time due to injury.

Monday, Aug. 26 9:26 a.m. | On his now-weekly appearance on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show, head coach Jerod Mayo told the program that the Patriots have held a true quarterback competition this preseason, and that rookie Drake Maye, “has outplayed Jacoby [Brissett]”. He added that factors outside preseason play (i.e. experience, offseason program performance, etc.) will also weigh in on the decision.

Monday, Aug. 26 9:00 a.m. | The Kansas City Chiefs reunited with WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, signing him to a league minimum deal, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Smith-Schuster was released by the Patriots earlier this month.

