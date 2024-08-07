Patriots 53-Man Roster Projection 2.0 (Pre-Preseason)

In: Rhamondre Stevenson, Antonio Gibson, Kevin Harris

Out: JaMycal Hasty, Terrell Jennings

Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson remain the clear leaders at this position, with Gibson serving as a change-of-pace and 3rd down back.

Kevin Harris has jumped JaMycal Hasty as the top candidate for the third-string job, capitalizing on the increased physicality of padded practices. Harris’ focus on pad level this offseason has translated to better contact balance and extra yards. He also looks quicker and faster, which could make him a more dynamic option for Alex Van Pelt’s run-heavy scheme. Outside of a fumble during a rainy practice on Tuesday, Harris has had a strong camp and should build on it this preseason.

My dark horse, Deshaun Fenwick, was released last week, but Terrell Jennings has made the most of the increased opportunities. He’s a physical, bursty runner who’s been tough to bring down. Expect him to make some splashes this preseason.

Wide Receiver (6)

In: K.J. Osborn, DeMario Douglas, Jalen Reagor, Kayshon Boutte, Ja’Lynn Polk, Javon Baker

Out: JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kawaan Baker, David Wallis, JaQuae Jackson

IR/PUP: Kendrick Bourne, Tyquan Thornton

The Patriots have officially missed out on Brandon Aiyuk, who would’ve put this group over the top had they acquired him. But while this receiving corps is low on proven commodities, it’s well-stocked with talent and downfield potential.

K.J. Osborn has exceeded expectations in training camp, looking like more than just a placeholder for Kendrick Bourne. No receiver has more chemistry with Brissett, particularly in critical moments like the end-of-half situations and the Red Zone. Their chemistry is still a work in progress, but don’t be surprised if Osborn is among New England’s most targeted receivers for much of this season.

DeMario Douglas missed the beginning of camp with a hand injury, but his return brought an instant spark to the passing game. He’s been unguardable one-on-one, toasting corners on slants and getting behind them on slot fades. Brissett joked he’s “got to learn how to throw to a little shorter guy more” but called Douglas a weapon and has looked the receiver’s way a few times in end-of-half situations. Douglas may be more package-specific than other starters, but he’s poised to be one of, if not the centerpiece of this aerial attack.

Rookies Ja’Lynn Polk and Javon Baker have lived up to their respective scouting reports. Polk is an ultra-reliable short-intermediate threat with enough juice to win one-on-one and get behind the defense. While his production in camp has been streaky, overall, he’s made the most of his opportunities and shown exciting flashes.

Baker has been a tough matchup for anyone who’s gone against him. He’s a technician who can win at any phase of the route and make jaw-dropping adjustments. Baker’s let too many passes slip through his hands, and his footwork near the boundary must be more consistent, but he’s the most talented X receiver New England’s had since Brandin Cooks.

Javon Baker gets OPEN again and makes a tough grab in 1v1s Stumbled at the end and still made the catch 👀 – #patriots #nfl #newenglandpatriots Patriots Coverage Powered by @Gametime & @PrizePicks pic.twitter.com/08wimQDAZ2 — Patriots on CLNS Media (@PatriotsCLNS) August 2, 2024

Top X Tyquan Thornton was doing everything he could to earn a roster spot, but a soft tissue injury has kept him out of the last three practices. Sports medicine doctor Dr. Jessica Flynn weighed in on what this could mean for the receiver, saying:

“‘Soft tissue’ often means a muscle injury, but it’s a very generic term that could mean almost anything. Training camp muscle injuries tend to linger, though. If it’s a muscle strain, it could be bad news for a guy who needs to be on the field.”

If Thornton is forced to miss preseason games, he could again find himself on injured reserve to start the season.

Jalen Reagor is having a good camp despite his own minor drop issues. As the second-string X, he brings juice deep and after the catch, but his value as a returner makes the veteran a virtual lock.

I had Kayshon Boutte making the roster before camp, and his play has only reinforced that. He’s repped with the top offense despite seeming to be behind Thornton, Reagor, and, at times, Baker on the depth chart. And while Boutte’s had a drop or two, no one has made impressive grabs more consistently.

With New England’s lack of proven talent outside and Boutte’s talent, a strong preseason showing could lead to a more consistent role.

JuJu Smith-Schuster has been tough to watch this summer. The team has more than enough cap space to part ways without significant repercussions.

Kendrick Bourne has yet to practice.

Tight End (3)

In: Hunter Henry, Austin Hooper, Jaheim Bell

Out: Mitchell Wilcox, La’Michael Pettway, Jacob Warren

Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper have been two of Brissett’s favorite targets in camp, especially in the Red Zone. Henry has been his usual automatic self for the most part, though a would-be sack nullified his best play of camp.

Hooper hasn’t been as consistent at the catch-point, but his experience with Brissett pops consistently. His wide catch radius and blocking savvy make him the clear second-string tight end.

Mitchell Wilcox has gotten significant reps with the top offense, hinting the team could want him to play a role this season. Unfortunately, he’s struggled significantly at the catch-point, and I haven’t noticed him as a blocker. Wilcox’s experience and positional flexibility could lead to a roster spot, but it would take one hell of a preseason for him to earn it.

Jaheim Bell has missed most of the summer with an unknown injury, but he returned to practice on Monday. On Tuesday, he flashed the talent he showed at Florida State by catching a fade against Kyle Dugger in Red Zone 7-on-7s. He has a long way to go before seizing a spot from Wilcox, but that will be decided in the coming weeks if Bell stays healthy.

La’Michael Pettway has shown some flashes, but it feels like he’s fallen behind since the spring.

Given his versatility in college and massive frame, I was excited to see what Jacob Warren could do in pads. He’s failed to stand out positively thus far.

Offensive Line (9)

In: David Andrews, Mike Onwenu, Sidy Sow, Chukwuma Okorafor, Nick Leverett, Calvin Anderson, Vederian Lowe, Caedan Wallace, Layden Robinson

Out: Atonio Mafi, Michael Jordan, Kellen Diesch, Liam Fornadel, Charles Turner III, Zuri Henry

IR/PUP: Cole Strange, Jake Andrews, Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

Availability is already becoming an issue in the trenches. Two linemen are on IR. Starting tackle Chukwuma Okorafor has missed three practices with an unknown injury. Sidy Sow, who’s having a great summer, didn’t participate in team drills on Wednesday.

Caedan Wallace fit right in as the top left tackle early in camp, but he was moved to the second line as the offense continued searching for its top five. It’s possible that shaky depth also contributed to this move, as Maye was under constant fire for days. Fellow mid-round rookie Layden Robinson cooled after a strong first day of one-on-ones, but his talent is obvious.

On the bright side, Mike Onwenu has been a stud at right guard, and David Andrews is David Andrews.

Nick Leverett provides much-needed veteran depth inside and didn’t look out of place when Andrews missed time for personal reasons. Vederian Lowe has also been solid after five practices as New England’s top left tackle, though I see him making the roster as depth on the blindside.

Calvin Anderson brings value as a swing tackle and spot starter, though a standout preseason could thrust him into the left tackle competition.

Defensive Line (11)

In: Matthew Judon, Davon Godchaux, Keion White, Anfernee Jennings, Deatrich Wise, Joshua Uche, Daniel Ekuale, Jeremiah Pharms Jr., Armon Watts, Oshane Ximines, Mike Purcell

Out: Sam Roberts, Trysten Hill, William Bradley-King, John Morgan III, Jotham Russell, Josiah Bronson

IR: Christian Barmore

Potentially losing Christian Barmore due to blood clots is a massive blow to the defensive front. His impact can’t be replaced, but Daniel Ekuale, Jeremiah Pharms Jr., Armon Watts, and Mike Purcell will do their best on early downs, while Keion White and Deatrich Wise mix in on passing downs. Trysten Hill has also emerged as a dark horse on the interior. He’s shown up consistently in padded practices and will be someone to watch closely this preseason.

White has built on a positive spring with a dominant summer. He looks poised to break out in year two and is challenging himself to improve. He told reporters he’s avoided using his go-to power move to hone other pass-rush techniques. White has also sought out Onwenu during one-on-ones, saying he doesn’t always win but always gets better.

If Matthew Judon and the Patriots can’t agree on a new contract, a potential jump from White will be crucial. Judon’s said he’ll play and practice to avoid fines, but he’s clearly unhappy with the organization. Losing him in any way could be a backbreaker for New England’s pass rush.

Anfernee Jennings still looks dominant against the run and has even flashed as a pass rusher. I wouldn’t count on that becoming a significant addition to his game, but it’s encouraging to see improvement. Fellow 2020 draft pick Joshua Uche has missed some recent practices with an unknown injury, which is worrisome given the pass-rush specialist’s struggles with consistency and availability.

Linebacker (4)

In: Ja’Whaun Bentley, Jahlani Tavai, Raekwon McMillan, Joe Giles-Harris

Out: Christian Elliss, Steele Chambers

PUP: Sione Takitaki

Ja’Whaun Bentley showed why he’s the heart of New England’s defense this week, serving as a one-man wrecking crew in the summer’s most physical practice. He remains one of the unit’s most underrated assets.

Ja’Whaun Bentley coaching up his fellow backers on block shedding technique https://t.co/5wxMuXse1q pic.twitter.com/fQrnOvk4nQ — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) July 27, 2024

Jahlani Tavai is a lock after signing his extension. He plans on proving his worth by becoming a three-down player and adding to his CVS receipt of roles.

Raekwon McMillan doesn’t get much fanfare, but Tavai called him a leader on defense who brings younger players along behind the scenes. He also brings special teams ability and a different level of athleticism at linebacker.

Sione Takitaki will be a valuable role player when healthy, but he has yet to practice. Joe Giles-Harris has gotten a lot of run in his place, baiting Joe Milton into an interception early this summer. He could hold Takitaki’s spot on defense and special teams.

Christian Elliss has gotten a limited run with the top defense after being exclusively a special teamer in 2023. He’ll be a player to watch this preseason.

Cornerback (7)

In: Christian Gonzalez, Jonathan Jones, Marcus Jones, Shaun Wade, Alex Austin, Isaiah Bolden, Marcellas Dial Jr.

Out: Marco Wilson, Azizi Hearn, Mikey Victor

Christian Gonzalez has drawn criticism for giving up more catches than you’d like in training camp.

Here’s a look at 1-on-1’s. Javon Baker beats Christian Gonzalez: pic.twitter.com/NJYiSpGSzb — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) July 28, 2024

While I’d like to see the corner live up to his elite potential snap-to-snap, there are moments where he locks in and puts the clamps on receivers. Until this becomes an in-game problem, I don’t think there’s anything to worry about.

#Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez locks down WR KJ Osborn during 1-on-1s pic.twitter.com/lEZUihEut3 — Sophie Weller (@sophieewellerr) July 30, 2024

Jonathan Jones and Marcus Jones have looked great on the field, though Douglas has given the former fits in the slot. Unfortunately, injuries continue to hamper their availability. This has made Shaun Wade a virtual lock from this perspective. He’s sticky in coverage, has repped inside with the top unit, and can be used in coverage against tight-ends.

Alex Austin is still a work in progress, but he moves well and competes every snap. He’s split reps opposite Gonzalez with veteran Marco Wilson, who isn’t going down without a fight. Preseason will be a prime opportunity for someone to decisively win the third/fourth corner job.

Isaiah Bolden has struggled against Baker, but he’s competitive and brings tools worth investing in. He’ll likely make his living on special teams while honing his craft on defense behind the scenes. The elite college returner alluded to fielding kicks against the Panthers, but he hasn’t done it at all in camp.

Safety (3)

In: Kyle Dugger, Jabrill Peppers, Jaylinn Hawkins

Out: Joshuah Bledsoe, Dell Pettus

IR: Marte Mapu

Kyle Dugger continues to be the definition of a ball magnet and makes football look entirely too easy.

Peppers missed some time due to injury, but he’s participated in team drills the past two practices.

Jerod Mayo told reporters Jaylinn Hawkins is a big part of the safety group, which has been obvious since the spring. Marte Mapu has been sidelined most of the summer, and Hawkins has capitalized. The veteran will continue to rep heavily this preseason.

In recent practices, Dell Pettus has exploded onto the scene, registering breakups in three straight sessions. He’s provided tight coverage man-to-man and audible physicality against the run. He might not make the 53-man roster, but I could see the undrafted free agent being a regular practice squad elevation while Mapu is out.

Special Teams (4)

In: ST Brenden Schooler, LS Joe Cardona, P Bryce Baringer, K Chad Ryland

Out: K Joey Slye, LS Tucker Addington

Chad Ryland has had a strong summer following a rough spring. He’s 24-27 in team drills, including three perfect practices. Joey Slye has slipped in the competition, going 22-27 but bouncing back on Tuesday. Preseason field goals may not be sexy, but they’ll be significant as this competition continues.

Bryce Baringer looks ready to build on a strong rookie campaign. It’s fun watching him boot footballs into the stratosphere.

Tucker Addington has returned to New England due to an unknown Joe Cardona injury. Until we learn more, I assume Cardona will be the opening-day starter.

Schooler has gotten more reps at safety than usual, which Mayo says is part of a philosophical shift for the team. The NFLPA All-Pro selection will continue to earn his paycheck in the game’s third phase, but he may get reps late in games or if depth is tested.