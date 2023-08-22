Patriots 53-man roster projection and Pats-Packers film notes

With one week left until cutdown day, Andrew reveals his only Patriots 53-man roster projection of the summer by putting players into five tiers. He also shares leftover film notes from the preseason win at Green Bay and answers your mailbag questions.

