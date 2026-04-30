Patriots 53-man roster projection: How deep is 2026 roster? | Pats Chat

With the draft now in the rear view, Doug Kyed and Michael Hurley are here to lay out what the Patriots’ 53-man roster looks like. Where are they strongest and weakest, and where are they deepest and thinnest? (Yes, those are very different questions.)

Namely, what’s the wide receiver group look like if we assume A.J. Brown joins the team in June? Is Kayshon Boutte the odd man out, or should they keep him around?

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